BD² Announces New Funding Opportunities Focused On Biology Of Bipolar Disorder

Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Breakthrough Discoveries for thriving with Bipolar Disorder (BD²) announced the opening of a fourth round of funding opportunities for the Discovery Research program. BD² invites scientists across all disciplines to apply for up to $4.5 million per grant. Successful teams will undertake groundbreaking research into the genetic, molecular, cellular, circuit, and behavioral mechanisms of bipolar disorder, especially applications that address the following:

Cellular and molecular mechanisms of mood-state switching;

Biological mechanisms by which manic or depressive episodes are induced by external risk factors, such as pregnancy, childbirth, substance use, or seasonal changes; or

Using experimental pharmacology to test causality of a molecular or circuit-level mechanism underlying mood-state switching.

“Discovery-focused research is the cornerstone of innovation. By prioritizing hypothesis-driven, collaboration-forward science, this program is expanding the idea space for new treatments, diagnostic tools, and a deeper foundational understanding of bipolar disorder. Scaled science of this kind is redefining what’s possible in the field,” said Cara Altimus, PhD, Managing Director of BD².

“The fourth round of funding for the Discovery Research program is a significant milestone toward continuing to make real and impactful discoveries that can drive new therapies and interventions in bipolar disorder,” said Eric J. Nestler, MD, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Chair, BD² Research Programs. “This program continues to connect researchers, drive innovative thinking, and champion real-time data sharing and open access practices that can close fundamental gaps in our understanding of bipolar disorder.”

To date, BD² has committed $89 million to research that accelerates scientific discovery and advances in clinical care. Through its emphasis on collaboration, data sharing, and interdisciplinary approaches, BD2 is reshaping the landscape of bipolar disorder research.

For more information on the Discovery Research program and how to apply, visit https://www.bipolardiscoveries.org/funding/rfa-opportunities/

