Visiting Media Appoints Eric Sniff as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the leader in immersive sales and marketing technology for the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Eric Sniff as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this newly established role, Sniff will drive innovation across the company’s product suite, embedding artificial intelligence and advanced integrations to accelerate Visiting Media’s mission of transforming how hospitality professionals sell spaces and experiences.

Sniff has over 10 years of experience building machine learning and AI-powered data platforms at petabyte scale, with an expertise in integrating emerging technologies like MCP and Agents. He has built platforms handling millions of transactions per second, led engineering for one of the world’s most sophisticated customer data and analytics platforms, and overseen deep enterprise integrations powering global brands including Live Nation, P&G, Clorox, Glassdoor, and Ancestry.

"As Visiting Media scales globally, the ability to move faster and innovate at a higher level of sophistication is essential,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, Visiting Media CEO. “Eric has built platforms with enormous global reach that power Fortune 50 and Fortune 100 companies, and he brings deep expertise in AI, data platforms, and integrations. His leadership builds on the foundation of our engineering team, giving us the capacity to deliver best-in-class products today while driving the next wave of innovation for the future.”

Sniff will partner closely with Bob Williams, SVP of Engineering, who will continue to lead delivery and platform execution. Together, the dual leadership model pairs operational scale with technical vision, ensuring Visiting Media balances product maturity with cutting-edge innovation.



"Joining Visiting Media is an opportunity to redefine how technology empowers the hospitality industry,” said Sniff. “By embedding AI and advanced integrations, we won’t just be keeping pace with change, we’ll be setting the standard for what’s possible in immersive sales and marketing."

Sniff’s appointment underscores Visiting Media’s commitment to accelerating innovation, amplifying customer value, and investing in leadership that reflects the company’s growth ambitions.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to make selling spaces and experiences simple for hospitality. Its immersive technology platforms, including TrueTour™ and SalesHub™, revolutionize sales enablement and digital asset management by harnessing the power of immersion to gain a competitive edge.

