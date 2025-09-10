TransUnion Report Finds More Consumers Likely Self-Reporting Rent Payments in 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of consumers whose rent payments are reported to credit reporting agencies rose to 13% in 2025, up from 11% in 2024, according to a new TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) report. This trend may gain momentum after the announcement of a policy from the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) that will make it easier for rent payments to help consumers qualify for mortgages.

In July 2025, the director of the FHFA issued an order mandating that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac accept VantageScore 4.0 credit scores for mortgage underwriting. The order allows for consideration of rent payment history in mortgage applications which could open the housing market to far more first-time home buyers.

“The regulatory developments we’ve seen in this space are very encouraging,” said Maitri Johnson, SVP and head of TransUnion’s tenant and employment screening business. “The vast majority of renters reliably make on-time payments and they deserve to leverage that proven responsibility toward home ownership and other financial opportunities.”

Progress stalls among property managers

However, TransUnion’s research also found the number of property managers who are aware of and participate in rent payment reporting decreased to 44% in 2025, down from 48% the year prior. This is the fourth annual Rent Payment Reporting analysis from TransUnion and the first year to find a decrease in property managers indicating they report rent payments. That number was 27% in 2022 and rose annually until hitting 48% in 2024.

The sudden decrease in property managers’ participation and the slight rise in consumers who say their payments are reported suggests that consumers may be self-reporting their rent payments through third-party data furnishers.

“Rent payment reporting is well documented as a means to improving credit scores and financial inclusion, so I’m happy to see that more consumers are empowered to participate,” said Johnson. “We hope the new FHFA policy will help increase the number of consumers opting in for rent payment reporting.”

Rent payment reporting is considered a desirable amenity that draws responsible renters and incentivizes them to pay on time. The report found more than half of renters (57%) are more likely to rent from a property manager who reports payments, and nearly 80% are more likely to pay on time when their payments are reported to credit reporting agencies.

In addition to property manager and renter participation, rent payment reporting has been bolstered by regulatory actions. California now requires property managers to report rent payments to credit reporting agencies, and Colorado recently conducted a pilot program and now requires property managers to offer rent reporting to tenants annually.

Gen Z pulls back on reporting but still leads

Nearly every generation showed increased participation in rent payment reporting that was in line with the overall trend. The one exception was Gen Z, which declined from 26% in 2024 to 18% in 2025. This cohort still has the highest rate of participation and likely has the most to gain because of their relatively shorter time for establishing a credit history.

Rent Payment Reporting and Impact on Credit Score by Generation

Total Gen Z Millennials Gen X Baby Boomers Percentage of Renters with Rent Payments Reported 13 % 18 % 16 % 12 % 8 % Percentage of Renters Whose Credit Scores Increased 79 % 80 % 88 % 75 % 70 %



“The decreased participation from Gen Z was surprising considering they likely do not have enough credit built yet,” said Johnson. “With rent payments now being considered as a qualifier for mortgages, many Gen Z consumers may be better positioned to achieve homeownership at an earlier age than they otherwise would.”

For more information about the research, read TransUnion's latest Rent Payment Reporting eBook.

About the Surveys

Consumer Survey Methodology

This online survey of 2,006 adults was conducted March 5-10, 2025, by TransUnion in partnership with third-party research provider, Dynata. Generations are defined as follows: Gen Z, born 1997-2012; Millennials, born 1981-1996; Gen X, born 1965-1980; and Baby Boomers, born 1946-1964. These research results are unweighted and statistically significant at a 95% confidence level within ±2.19 percentage points based on calculated error margin. Please note some chart percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding or multiple answers being accepted.

Property Manager Survey Methodology

This online survey of 141 property managers was conducted March 13 - June 24, 2025, by TransUnion. Property Managers were surveyed via email through an online research platform. Survey questions were administered in English. The sample includes property managers who oversee a variety of housing types, number of units, and locations. These research results are unweighted and statistically significant at a 95% confidence level within ±8.25 percentage points based on calculated error margin. Please note some chart percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding or multiple answers being accepted.

