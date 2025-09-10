Dave Introduces CashAI v5.5

Los Angeles, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced the full implementation of CashAI v5.5, the latest advancement in the Company’s AI-driven, cash flow underwriting engine.

v5.5 nearly doubles CashAI’s feature set versus prior models and optimizes around Dave’s new fee structure. Given the rapid payback cycle of ExtraCash™, v5.5 was refreshed and trained on more than 7 million recent ExtraCash™ originations that have reached full maturity. Early results of v5.5 demonstrate more accurate risk ranking, leading to higher average approval amounts, stronger conversion, and lower delinquency and loss rates when compared to performance in the second quarter of this year. Dave expects this latest model to deliver expanded access to ExtraCash™ for Dave members, as well as improvements to credit performance and gross profit expansion. Given that v5.5 was fully implemented in September, Dave anticipates a modest impact in the third quarter, with the full benefit reflected in the fourth quarter and beyond.

More on CashAI:

CashAI assesses credit risk in real-time through fully automated analysis of cash flow data from Dave members’ primary bank accounts. CashAI has leveraged insights from 150 million ExtraCash™ originations and billions of bank transactions since Dave’s inception, one of the largest cash flow datasets in the industry. This data scale, combined with the rapid training feedback from ExtraCash™, enables Dave to build a competitive moat in consumer credit underwriting.

“CashAI is a powerful differentiator for Dave, and this latest model underscores our leadership in AI for financial services,” said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave. “By combining our massive cash flow dataset with advanced machine learning, we are driving more consistent, profitable credit outcomes and strengthening our confidence in long-term performance. Ultimately, we are enabling better credit access which is advancing our mission to level the financial playing field for everyday Americans.”



