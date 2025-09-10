NRC Completes Safety Evaluation and Approves Terrestrial Energy IMSR Principal Design Criteria Including its Mechanism for Inherent Reactor Power Control

Terrestrial Energy continues to lead molten salt reactor commercialization with first ruling by NRC on IMSR Plant’s inherent safety mechanisms and first such ruling by NRC for a commercial design of molten salt reactor

Terrestrial Energy’s pre-application NRC engagement advanced with the completion of the first NRC Topical Report and ruling on the IMSR plant design, which rules on IMSR’s unique and inherent safety mechanisms including IMSR use of temperature as the inherent control mechanism of reactor power for safe operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy Inc., a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using Generation IV reactor technology, today announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued its Safety Evaluation on the Principal Design Criteria (PDC) for Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) Structures, Systems, and Components following the company’s submission of its topical report to the agency. The NRC’s Safety Evaluation of Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR, the first of its kind to be completed for a molten fuel salt reactor designed for commercial use, approved the IMSR’s use of temperature as the inherent control mechanism for power control.

A topical report allows for NRC review of a safety-related topic and leads to a Safety Evaluation, which can be referenced in a future licensing application. This regulatory approval avoids the need for re-adjudication of important topics of reactor safety and increases the efficiency of the licensing process.

Principal Design Criteria of the nuclear reactor are the foundational safety requirements, quality standards, and design requirements of key plant systems, structures and components. These criteria ensure that the reactor is designed to operate safely, effectively, and in manner with nuclear regulations.

This topical report has established the criteria for all major IMSR plant systems including the use of IMSR inherent reactivity control of fission power. The IMSR manages the fission process through its inverse relationship with the molten salt temperature, creating a reactor with inherently stable power dynamics.

“This topical report is a key milestone. It represents NRC regulatory approval of important elements of the IMSR’s safety mechanisms, particularly those relating to IMSR inherent safety and reactor power control,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “Inherent safety mechanisms play a critical role in the safety of the IMSR and its commercial value. They draw on the natural behavior of molten salt reactors, which include inherent power control, heat dissipation through convective flow of fuel salt and chemical containment of fission products within the fuel salt. The IMSR is designed to be inherently safe, capturing the many unique safety and distinguishing characteristics of the molten salt reactor technology class.”

The significance of this achievement is echoed by Terrestrial Energy Advisor Jeffery Merrifield, who served two terms as a U.S. NRC Commissioner.

“Acceptance of a reactor PDCs is the foundation for future success of operating license applications as it establishes a fundamental design framework for subsequent licensing steps and commercialization of the IMSR Plant,” said Jeffrey Merrifield. “The safety ruling on the IMSR’s Principal Design Criteria is a clear signal of progress in nuclear technology. The NRC’s rigorous review process ensures safety remains paramount, and this step reflects both the maturity of Terrestrial Energy’s approach and the potential of molten salt reactors to contribute to our energy landscape. It’s a meaningful and welcome milestone that sets a precedent for others in the field.”

In April 2023, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission's (CNSC) completed its programmatic Vendor Design Review (VDR) of the IMSR Plant and concluded that there was “no fundamental barriers to licensing” the IMSR Plant for commercial use. This is the first advanced, high-temperature fission technology to complete a review of this type. The VDR is a comprehensive pre-licensing regulatory review against Canadian nuclear safety standards, its scope and conclusion provide commercial confidence to proceed to licensing and construction. The April 2023 VDR was the first technology review completed by a major regulator of a nuclear plant design that uses a molten salt reactor technology, a Generation IV technology.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the full transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, low-cost, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity, and for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and data center operation. In so doing, they extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system across a broad spectrum and increase its sustainability. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and standard nuclear fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers and industrial partners to build, license and commission the first IMSR plants in the early 2030s.

On March 26, 2025, Terrestrial Energy and HCM II Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HOND) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination”) that would result in the listing of the combined company (Terrestrial Energy) on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “IMSR”.

