Enphase Energy Opens Pre-Orders for Next-Generation IQ EV Charger 2 in the United States

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today opened U.S. pre-orders for its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQ® EV Charger 2. The new smart charger is designed to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone charger. With advanced energy management features, the charger can support increased solar self-consumption, lower energy costs, and offer a smart, efficient EV charging experience.

The key features for the IQ EV Charger 2 include:

Solar-optimized charging: The charger intelligently prioritizes surplus solar energy, checking for available power every 30 seconds and adjusting the charging rate in 1 ampere increments. This ensures your EV runs on clean energy more often, reducing reliance on the grid and lowering electricity bills.

The charger intelligently prioritizes surplus solar energy, checking for available power every 30 seconds and adjusting the charging rate in 1 ampere increments. This ensures your EV runs on clean energy more often, reducing reliance on the grid and lowering electricity bills. Built-in intelligence and safety: Smart capabilities include access control via RFID technology and UL 3141 certified dynamic load balancing, which adjusts charging rates to avoid costly main panel upgrades.

Smart capabilities include access control via RFID technology and UL 3141 certified dynamic load balancing, which adjusts charging rates to avoid costly main panel upgrades. Flexible and powerful: The charger supports fast charging for both residential and commercial applications. For homes, it provides up to 19.2 kW of power at 240 V, while commercial settings can leverage up to 22.1 kW at 277 V using NACS connector. It is compatible with virtually every EV sold in North America.

The charger supports fast charging for both residential and commercial applications. For homes, it provides up to 19.2 kW of power at 240 V, while commercial settings can leverage up to 22.1 kW at 277 V using NACS connector. It is compatible with virtually every EV sold in North America. Future-ready bidirectional Charging: Equipped with ISO 15118-20 compliant hardware and software, the IQ EV Charger 2 is prepared to support future AC bidirectional charging. While availability depends on EV compatibility, standards, and regional certifications, this feature is built to enable vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration.

“The IQ EV Charger 2 gives homeowners a smarter, more flexible way to manage EV charging,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president and general manager of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy. “Whether it’s pairing with solar for green charging or optimizing for the lowest electricity rates, this charger puts customers in control of their energy.”

Built for durability, the UL-certified enclosure is designed to withstand everything from harsh winters to hot summers. It comes in a sleek black design that blends premium aesthetics with rugged performance, making it as stylish as it is reliable. For businesses, the charger integrates with charge point operators and energy management service providers through OCPP and local Modbus. The IQ EV Charger 2 comes with a five-year limited warranty and 24/7 customer support.

Enphase is showcasing the IQ EV Charger 2 at RE+ 2025, taking place September 8 - 11, 2025, at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can see the product and meet with the Enphase team at Booth F17702 inside Caesars Forum.

Earlier this year, Enphase launched the IQ EV Charger 2 across 14 European countries, Australia, and New Zealand. U.S. customers can place pre-orders starting today, with production shipments expected to begin by November 2025. For more information about the IQ EV Charger 2, please visit the Enphase website.

