Daktronics, Inc. Announces 2026 Fiscal First Quarter Results

Operating Profit of $23 million

Operating Margin of 10.6%

Orders +35% YoY

Operating Cash Flow of $26 million, +34% YoY; Ending Cash Balance of $137 million

Business and Digital Transformation on Track; Reiterating Three Year Forward Objectives of 7-10% Sales Growth, 10-12% operating margin, 17-20% ROIC

BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT) (the “Company”, “Daktronics”, “we”, or “us”), a recognized industry leader in the design and manufacturing of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, today reported results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter which ended August 2, 2025.

Fiscal 2026 is a 53-week year and fiscal 2025 was a 52-week year; therefore, the three months ended August 2, 2025 contains operating results for 14 weeks while the three months ended July 27, 2024 contained operating results for 13 weeks.

Fiscal Q1 2026 financial highlights include:

Net income for the quarter of $16.5 million, compared to net loss of $4.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025

Operating income increased to $23.3 million, compared to $22.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025

Sales of $219.0 million, reflecting the third consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales rose to 29.7%, reflecting efficiencies in manufacturing capacity, value-based pricing, and higher-margin product mix

Cash flows from operations rose to $26.1 million for the fiscal first quarter, up from $19.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025

Orders for product and service rose to $238.5 million (1) for the quarter, up 35.4% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, and the third highest quarterly orders in the Company’s history

for the quarter, up 35.4% from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, and the third highest quarterly orders in the Company’s history Product backlog increased to $360.3 million(1) as of August 2, 2025, up from $267.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and up from $341.6 million at the beginning of the quarter



(1) Orders and backlog metrics are not measures defined by GAAP, and our methodology for determining orders and backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their orders and backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 26, 2025.

Brad Wiemann, Daktronicsʹ Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Fiscal 2026 is off to a great start, with robust order growth, profit expansion and progress along our transformation roadmap driving tangible results. Our teams delivered sequential top-line growth of 26.9 percent, with Q1 net sales down slightly against a strong year-ago comparison. We captured continued momentum in demand, particularly in Live Events where we won three major league stadium projects, a record quarter for orders in High School Park and Recreation, and continued order growth in International, for a total order growth across all business units of 35.4 percent since the first quarter of fiscal 2025. We also drove higher profitability through the initiatives we launched in fiscal 2025, including value-based pricing and better alignment between revenue and manufacturing capacity, while adapting to an uncertain and changing tariff environment. This expanded profitability and our strategic working capital management generated $26.1 million in operating cash flow, up 34.0 percent from the first quarter last year, $10.7 million of which we used to repurchase shares. We introduced new product enhancements for our indoor and outdoor Fascia Ribbon Displays, as well as new indoor Narrow Pixel Pitch display offerings for International Markets. We also launched our Service software system, a milestone that enhances customer experience and operational agility.”

Outlook

Daktronics continues to execute its business and digital transformation to drive profitable growth and reduce costs. This includes implementing a tiered product strategy and enhancing key areas such as sales, fulfillment and support capabilities, corporate and performance management, and data and artificial intelligence tools.

Daktronics remains agile and ready to implement measures to mitigate future tariff impacts, including protections built into contracts and keeping the Company’s supply chain for components flexible. The Company maintains a global manufacturing footprint that affords flexibility and increasingly diversified international growth opportunities. The Company continues to focus on proactively managing the business to generate profitable growth over the long term.

Mr. Wiemann added, “We enter the second quarter with robust backlog, strong customer demand, and improved efficiency. We are continuing to execute our three-year transformation plan with momentum and a clear path forward, all designed to enhance customer experience and drive long-term profitability. The Company will maintain its differential leadership in innovation by continuing to focus on high return product development initiatives. We remain focused on delivering sustained value to our customers and shareholders.”

First Quarter Results

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 was $16.5 million, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which included the non-operating non-cash debt fair value adjustment of $21.6 million.

Orders for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 increased by 35.4 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Order volume for the quarter increased primarily due to order growth in the Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, and International business units. Live Events had large order bookings in the quarter related to three major league sports stadiums, along with multiple college and university projects. High School Park and Recreation had a record quarter for orders primarily as a result of the continued adoption of video in schools. International continued to grow primarily due to orders in the Middle East and Australia. Order bookings in the Commercial and Transportation business units remained relatively flat.

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 decreased by 3.1 percent as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenue from the first quarter of fiscal 2025 reflected the tail-end of the sizable order growth from a record year. On a sequential basis, net sales increased 26.9 percent from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by the Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Commercial, and International business units.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 29.7 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to 26.4 percent a year earlier. The increase is driven by a combination of efficiencies in manufacturing, value-based pricing, and higher-margin project mix across business units. Warranty as a percent of sales improved to 1.2 percent as compared to 2.1 percent last year.

Operating expenses increased to $41.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to $37.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Operating expenses primarily increased due to investments to support information technology, product efficiency, and revenue growth initiatives.

Operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 of 10.6 percent as compared to an operating margin of 10.0 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The increase in interest income (expense), net for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period one year ago, is primarily due to higher cash levels invested in interest-bearing accounts. During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the interest expense included interest on the convertible note, which was settled during fiscal 2025.

For the three months ended August 2, 2025, the effective tax rate was 25.9 percent compared to an effective tax rate that was skewed for the three months ended July 27, 2024, by the impact of the fair value adjustment to the convertible note in proportion to the period's small pre-tax income. The lower tax rate is due to having no further impacts of fair value adjustments on convertible notes for the three months ended August 2, 2025.

For the three months ended August 2, 2025, earnings per diluted share was $0.33 compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.11 in the same period last year. The net loss in the three months ended July 27, 2024, included a $21.6 million change in the valuation of the convertible note.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $136.9 million at August 2, 2025, and $11.6 million of total current and long-term debt was outstanding as of that date, which included $11.9 million of face value and is net of $0.3 million of debt issuance costs. There were no draw-downs on the asset-based revolving credit facility during the first three months of fiscal 2026, and $41.5 million was available to draw on August 2, 2025.

In the first three months of fiscal 2026, Daktronics generated $26.1 million of cash from operations and used $4.3 million for purchases of property and equipment. We repurchased 0.6 million shares of common stock in the quarter at the volume-weighted average price of $16.43, equaling $10.7 million of share repurchases.

At the end of the fiscal 2026 first quarter, we had a strong balance sheet and a working capital ratio of 2.1 to 1. This ratio is primarily impacted by changes in inventory, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and contract assets and liabilities, which are impacted by the sports market and construction seasonality. Management’s focus remains on managing working capital through expected growth of the company and through the dynamic business cycles.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended August 2,

2025 July 27,

2024 Net sales $ 218,972 $ 226,088 Cost of sales 153,900 166,390 Gross profit 65,072 59,698 Operating expenses: Selling 16,834 15,636 General and administrative 14,295 11,723 Product design and development 10,671 9,623 41,800 36,982 Operating income 23,272 22,716 Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 893 (71 ) Change in fair value of convertible note — (21,590 ) Other expense, net (1,942 ) (835 ) Income before income taxes 22,223 220 Income tax expense 5,753 5,166 Net income (loss) $ 16,470 $ (4,946 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,902 46,311 Diluted 49,736 46,311 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ 0.33 $ (0.11 )





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) August 2,

2025 April 26,

2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,856 $ 127,507 Accounts receivable, net 124,254 92,762 Inventories 109,455 105,839 Contract assets 41,879 41,169 Current maturities of long-term receivables 2,988 2,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,500 8,520 Income tax receivables 452 3,217 Total current assets 429,384 381,451 Property and equipment, net 66,080 73,884 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 278 1,030 Goodwill 3,193 3,188 Intangibles, net 499 568 Debt issuance costs, net 979 1,289 Right of use, investment in affiliates, and other assets 13,101 9,378 Deferred income taxes 32,077 32,104 TOTAL ASSETS $ 545,591 $ 502,892





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) (in thousands) (unaudited) August 2,

2025 April 26,

2025 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,500 $ 1,500 Accounts payable 64,950 46,669 Contract liabilities 83,408 69,050 Accrued expenses 44,755 41,705 Warranty obligations 12,449 12,706 Income taxes payable 489 375 Total current liabilities 207,551 172,005 Long-term warranty obligations 23,814 23,124 Long-term contract liabilities 18,497 18,421 Other long-term obligations 5,812 6,839 Long-term debt, net 10,081 10,487 Deferred income taxes 85 85 Total long-term liabilities 58,289 58,956 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred Shares, $0.00001 par value, authorized 5,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value, authorized 115,000 shares; 53,108 and 53,030 shares issued as of August 2, 2025 and April 26, 2025, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 191,663 189,940 Retained earnings 144,380 127,910 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,627 and 3,979 shares as of August 2, 2025 and April 26, 2025, respectively (50,411 ) (39,759 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,881 ) (6,160 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 279,751 271,931 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 545,591 $ 502,892





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended August 2,

2025 July 27,

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 16,470 $ (4,946 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,804 4,893 Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets (38 ) (20 ) Share-based compensation 947 520 Equity in loss of affiliates 805 931 Allowance for credit losses on affiliate loan 795 — Provision for doubtful accounts, net 594 265 Deferred income taxes, net 32 13 Change in fair value of convertible note — 21,590 Change in operating assets and liabilities 1,688 (3,765 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,097 19,481 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (4,291 ) (5,081 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 218 45 Loans to equity investees (1,547 ) (933 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,620 ) (5,969 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on notes payable (500 ) (983 ) Principal payments on long-term obligations (104 ) (103 ) Payments for common shares repurchased (10,652 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 128 3,148 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,128 ) 2,062 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH — (64 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 9,349 15,510 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 127,507 81,678 End of period $ 136,856 $ 97,188





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) August 2, 2025 July 27, 2024 Dollar Change Percent Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 46,167 $ 34,199 $ 11,968 35.0 % Live Events 79,800 108,608 (28,808 ) (26.5 ) High School Park and Recreation 59,347 48,006 11,341 23.6 Transportation 16,575 22,490 (5,915 ) (26.3 ) International 17,083 12,785 4,298 33.6 $ 218,972 $ 226,088 $ (7,116 ) (3.1 ) % Orders: Commercial $ 44,223 $ 42,122 $ 2,101 5.0 % Live Events 92,219 50,899 41,320 81.2 High School Park and Recreation 63,254 46,447 16,807 36.2 Transportation 21,909 22,759 (850 ) (3.7 ) International 16,938 13,943 2,995 21.5 $ 238,543 $ 176,170 $ 62,373 35.4 %





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow* (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended August 2,

2025 July 27,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 26,097 $ 19,481 Purchases of property and equipment (4,291 ) (5,081 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 218 45 Free cash flow $ 22,024 $ 14,445

* In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income* (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended August 2,

2025 July 27,

2024 Net income (loss) $ 16,470 $ (4,946 ) Change in fair value of convertible note — 21,590 Adjusted net income $ 16,470 $ 16,644

* Adjusted net income. We disclose adjusted net income as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring, unique, or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measurement provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance.

