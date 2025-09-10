Deca and Silicon Storage Technology Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enable NVM Chiplet Solutions

CHANDLER, Ariz. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As traditional monolithic chip designs grow in complexity and increase in cost, the interest and adoption of chiplet technology in the semiconductor industry also increases. Deca Technologies and Silicon Storage Technology® (SST®), a subsidiary of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP), announced today that they have entered into a strategic agreement to innovate a comprehensive non-volatile memory (NVM) chiplet package to facilitate customer adoption of modular, multi-die systems.

This collaboration combines Deca’s M-Series™ fan-out and Adaptive Patterning® technologies with SST’s industry-leading SuperFlash® embedded flash technology. The companies are applying their system-level integration expertise to deliver a bundled offering that empowers customers to design, verify and commercialize NVM chiplets. By enabling greater architectural flexibility, the solution offers both technical and commercial advantages over traditional monolithic integration.

The collaborative solution provides a modular, memory-centric foundation for advanced multi-die architectures by combining the strengths of both companies. The chiplet package leverages SST’s SuperFlash technology, along with the interface logic and physical design elements required to function as a self-contained chiplet. This is paired with Adaptive Patterning-based redistribution layer (RDL) design rules, simulation flows, test strategies and manufacturing paths through Deca’s ecosystem of qualified partners.

Building on this foundation, Deca and SST will jointly support customers from early design through qualification and prototype manufacturing. By streamlining integration and accelerating design cycles, the companies aim to enable broader adoption of heterogeneous integration, engaging with customers globally to bring chiplet solutions to market.

“Chiplet integration is reshaping how the industry thinks about performance, scalability and time to market,” said Robin Davis, VP of Strategic Engagements & Applications at Deca. “Our partnership with SST empowers customers to develop a chiplet solution that combines different chips, process nodes, sizes and even die from multiple foundries delivering more efficient and cost-effective products.”

Chiplet technology offers significant advantages in semiconductor design and manufacturing by enabling a more-than-Moore approach. Designers can go beyond traditional scaling to deliver enhanced functionality and performance and get products to market faster. Chiplets allow the reuse of existing IP and can facilitate the mixing of advanced process nodes with less expensive legacy geometries. By utilizing the most appropriate die technology for a particular function, chiplets provide a versatile, efficient and economical pathway for advanced semiconductor innovation.

“As our customers push the boundaries of Moore’s Law, they are expressing greater interest in chiplet-based solutions,” said Mark Reiten, Vice President of Microchip’s licensing business unit. “This partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive package of IP, simulation tools and advanced assembly and engineering services necessary for successful chiplet development and productization.”

Pricing and Availability

Customers interested in SST’s SuperFlash technology should access the SST website or contact a regional SST sales executive for more information and details of our NVM chiplet solutions. Those interested in Deca’s technology and offerings should visit the Deca website or reach out to Deca’s marketing contact.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

About Silicon Storage Technology (SST)

Microchip Technology’s SST subsidiary is a leading provider of embedded flash technology. SST develops, designs, licenses and markets a diversified range of proprietary and patented SuperFlash memory technology solutions for the consumer, industrial, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. SST was founded in 1989, went public in 1995 and was acquired by Microchip in April 2010. SST is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip and is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit the SST website at www.sst.com.

About Deca Technologies

Deca is a leading provider of advanced packaging technologies, including M-Series™ fan-out and Adaptive Patterning®—a breakthrough design-during-manufacturing approach. Deca’s first-generation technologies set new benchmarks for quality and reliability, with over eight billion units shipped into leading smartphone applications. With the growth of Gen 2 aimed at chiplets and heterogeneous integration, Deca’s technologies are emerging as key industry standards for the future. A growing ecosystem of technology partners are implementing Deca’s proven structures, processes, and design systems opening multiple options to accelerate next-generation product development. For more information, visit the Deca website at www.ThinkDeca.com.

