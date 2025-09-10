Behavioral Health Market Growth Driven by Telehealth, Forecast at USD 330.35 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global behavioral health market size is projected to rise from USD 197.34 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 330.35 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2034.Driven by rising mental health awareness, expanding access to digital therapy and telehealth solutions.

Behavioral Health Market Highlights

In terms of revenue, the global behavioral health market is worth more than USD 184,940 million in 2025.

The North America accounted for the largest market share of 63.7% in 2024.

Europe contributed the second largest position by holding 16.6% of market share in 2024.

By service type, the inpatient services segment dominated the market in 2024.

By service type, the depression and anxiety segment captured the highest market share in 2024.

By end-users, the behavioral health segment generated the major market share in 2024.

Behavioral Health Market Overview and Potential

Behavioral health is defined as a relationship between human behavior and general physical, mental, and emotional health. It includes the effects of lifestyle habits on health, e.g., diet, exercise, substance use, and the treatment of health issues, including depression, anxiety, addiction, ADHD, and eating disorders.

Behavioral health disorders are caused by factors that include early-life trauma, chronic medical conditions, chemical imbalances, and social isolation, which lead to the need to provide comprehensive care. Further growth is driven by government programs and research efforts to raise awareness of mental health, the introduction of behavioral health services into primary care, and the emergence of telehealth modalities that enhance access.

Behavioral Health Market Trends:

Increased Awareness : Rising societal recognition and acceptance of mental health issues are leading more individuals to seek treatment and support.



: Rising societal recognition and acceptance of mental health issues are leading more individuals to seek treatment and support. Telehealth Expansion : The adoption of telehealth services, particularly in behavioral health, is enhancing accessibility and convenience for patients.



: The adoption of telehealth services, particularly in behavioral health, is enhancing accessibility and convenience for patients. Government Initiatives : Increased government funding and favorable policies are supporting the growth of behavioral health services.



: Increased government funding and favorable policies are supporting the growth of behavioral health services. Aging Population: The growing elderly population is contributing to a higher prevalence of mental health disorders, thereby increasing demand for services.

Behavioral Health Market Opportunity

Implementation of Workplace Mental Health Programs

The development of workplace mental health programs is an opportunity that is emerging in the behavioral health market. As an increasing number of companies recognize the impact of mental illness on productivity, retention, and the overall well-being of employees, more companies are establishing formal programs to assist their workforce.

Companies are providing employee assistance programs (EAPs), counseling, stress management training, and online mental health services to help enhance the mental health of their employees. In addition to compliance, companies are realizing the need to invest in behavioral health, which optimizes efficiency and minimizes absenteeism, leading to a healthier and more engaged working population.

Behavioral Health Market Key Challenges

Shortage of Trained Professionals

Among the most significant issues that prevent the development of the behavioral health market, the shortage of trained professionals may be cited. There is high demand, however, little supply of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas. Most regions also lack a well-developed infrastructural network and a lack of funds, which further limits the ability to access behavioral health services.

The critical barrier is the expensive nature of treatment, which will presumably increase with the severity of mental health issues. Complex psychiatric disorders take extensive and expensive measures to manage over time, so affordability is a chronic issue.

Case Study : Telepsychiatry Rollout in U.S. Rural Hospitals

The Challenge: Rural hospitals in the U.S. faced severe shortages of psychiatrists, with patients waiting up to 12 weeks for an appointment. High travel costs and stigma made access even harder.

The Solution: A hospital network introduced a hub-and-spoke telepsychiatry model. Using secure video platforms, central psychiatrists provided services across 20 rural hospitals. Primary care doctors conducted initial screenings, and high-severity cases were routed directly to telepsychiatrists.

Key Outcomes:

Wait times reduced from 12 weeks to under 4 weeks .

. No-show rates dropped by 60% after SMS reminders and flexible scheduling.

after SMS reminders and flexible scheduling. Over 50% of patients with severe depression improved significantly within 12 weeks.

within 12 weeks. Cost per patient fell by nearly 20% due to efficient use of specialists.

Lesson Learned: Telepsychiatry can drastically improve access and reduce disparities in underserved regions. Hospitals considering this model should start with a pilot program, ensure strong internet infrastructure, and provide training for primary care teams to handle basic screenings.

Behavioral Health Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 173.32 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 184.94 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 272.99 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 330.35 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.70% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Disorder Type, Service Type, Setting of Care, and Region Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa



Behavioral Health Market Key Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Behavioral Health Market?

North America dominated the behavioral health market in 2024, due to established healthcare facilities and sophisticated access to mental health services. Increased awareness, government promotion, and expansion of insurance coverage that insist on early treatment of mental illness have also been experienced in the region.

Behavioral health services are also available to both urban and rural populations due to increased spending on healthcare, the existence of digital health platforms, and telepsychiatry. Another factor contributing to the mental health treatment demand in North America is the increasing geriatric age, because the aged are vulnerable to mental illnesses such as depression, dementia, and social isolation.

How Big is the U.S. Behavioral Health Market?

The U.S. behavioral health market size is evaluated at USD 94.82 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 165.38 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2025 to 2034.



United States Behavioral Health Market Trends:

: The adoption of telehealth services, particularly in behavioral health, is enhancing accessibility and convenience for patients. AI Integration : Artificial intelligence is being utilized to provide personalized treatment plans and monitor patient progress.



: is being utilized to provide personalized treatment plans and monitor patient progress. Employment Growth : Healthcare and social assistance sectors remain among the few bright spots in the U.S. labor market, with health services contributing significantly to new private-sector jobs.

: Healthcare and social assistance sectors remain among the few bright spots in the U.S. labor market, with health services contributing significantly to new private-sector jobs. Challenges: Potential Medicaid cuts and immigration restrictions may impact workforce supply, especially in roles heavily filled by foreign-born workers, like home health aides.

U.S. Behavioral Health Market Key Players

Acadia Healthcare

Promises Behavioral Health (Elements Behavioral Health)

Epic Health Services (Aveanna Healthcare)

Universal Health Services

Behavioral Health Group, Inc.

IBH Population Health Solutions

CuraLinc Healthcare

North Range Behavioral Health

Ardent Health Services and CRC Health Group



Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing in the Behavioral Health Market?

Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, driven by growing numbers of physical health illnesses and disabilities and by growing consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs. Asia Pacific is witnessing increasing incidences of depression, anxiety, and substance abuse due to its huge youth population, with the resultant alarming rate of suicide.

Simultaneously, the process of raising awareness about mental health problems and the change of social attitudes are positive factors that prompt people to seek professional assistance. Governments and other stakeholders are heavily investing in health infrastructure, and especially mental health programs.

Behavioral Health Market Key Drivers

Growing Awareness & Reduced Stigma

Mental health is gaining visibility, public campaigns, celebrity advocacy, and grassroots efforts are reducing stigma and encouraging more people to seek help.



Integration into primary healthcare is becoming more common, making mental health care more accessible and normalized.

Digital Transformation & Telehealth Expansion

Telepsychiatry, online counseling, and mental health apps are rapidly expanding, particularly in underserved and remote areas.



AI-enabled tools, ranging from chatbots to virtual triage systems, are aiding early intervention and diagnosis, though they are intended to complement, not replace, clinicians.

Behavioral Health Market Segmentation Analysis

Service Type Analysis

Why did the Outpatient Counselling Segment Dominate the Behavioral Health Market?

The outpatient counseling services segment dominated the behavioral health market in 2024, due to the rising demand for accessible, flexible, and affordable mental health care. Outpatient care allows patients to obtain therapy, counseling, or psychiatric treatment without any hospitalization, and therefore, is more likely to be used in patients with mild to moderate mental illness. The model saves money relative to inpatient care and allows the patient to go about their daily life routines, which is especially essential in the treatment of chronic mental disorders. Growing healthcare access and awareness campaigns in emerging economies are driving people to resort to outpatient services as the initial intervention measure.

The telebehavioral / telepsychiatry services segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for convenient and cost-effective remote care. As mental health disorders continue to rise worldwide, the need to offer a psychiatric assessment, counseling services, therapy, and medication management outside of a conventional clinical environment continues to grow. It has been facilitated by favorable government policies, reforms in reimbursement, and telehealth infrastructure investments. Moreover, AI-powered chatbots, mental health applications, and integrated telehealth platforms are also improving the user experience through digital innovations.

Disorder Type Analysis

Which Disorder Type Insights Segment Held the Largest Share of the Behavioral Health Market?

The anxiety disorders segment was the biggest in the behavioral health market in 2024. They are generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and specific phobia, and some of the most commonly diagnosed mental health conditions in the world. The increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders is attributable to the increasing level of stress among young adults as a result of academic, financial, and occupational pressures. Moreover, the availability of digital therapeutics, such as telehealth, mobile applications, and online counseling services, has also helped to enhance care access since it is more convenient and more affordable.

The substance use disorders segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of alcohol, drug, and nicotine addictions, especially among youth. This section addresses alcohol use disorder, opioid use disorder, and substance abuse, including marijuana, cocaine, and prescription substances. The use of substances has also been exacerbated by lifestyle changes, social factors, and stress factors across the globe. The use of technologies, telepsychiatry, digital health, and mobile apps, is becoming a crucial factor in enhancing access to treatment and counseling among patients.

Setting of Care Insights

Which Distribution Channel Segment Held the Largest Share of the Behavioral Health Market?

The hospitals segment held the largest share in the behavioral health market in 2024, because of their capacity to offer both emergency-related interventions, as well as long-term inpatient services. Hospitals are also getting substantial funding and investments to increase behavioral health infrastructure, such as special psychiatric units and integrated care facilities. Additionally, patient monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment solutions introduced into hospital systems are enhancing efficiency through the adoption of digital health solutions and behavioral health software. The presence of excellent infrastructure, healthcare skills, and increasing technological penetration has supported the status of hospitals as the primary care environment in the behavioral health market.

The online platforms / virtual care segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to the growing awareness of mental health, growing smartphone penetration, and the need for accessible, stigma-free care. The segment includes telehealth systems and mental health applications, as well as SaaS based solutions that offer therapy, counseling, medication management, and progress monitoring remotely. Online platforms are transforming accessibility, affordability, and engagement in mental health treatment, as young demographics and underserved populations show increasing interest.

Behavioral Health Market Leading Companies

Acadia Healthcare Co.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Magellan Health Inc.

National Mentor Holdings Inc.

Behavioural Health Services Inc.

Behavioural Health Network Inc.

North Range Behavioural Health

Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health)

Ocean Mental Health Services

Beacon Health Strategies

Others



Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Carisk Partners launched its improved Behavioral Health program. This new initiative highlights that Carisk continues to work towards promoting access to behavioral health services and lower acuity conditions.



, Carisk Partners launched its improved Behavioral Health program. This new initiative highlights that Carisk continues to work towards promoting access to behavioral health services and lower acuity conditions. In December 2024 , Sukoon Health opened MERA Sukoon. This 24/7 mental health emergency service aims to offer immediate help to people in distress and their families. This new service represents 24/7 access by a special team of mental health professionals, where patients can obtain care in a timely and humane manner when it is most needed.



, Sukoon Health opened MERA Sukoon. This 24/7 mental health emergency service aims to offer immediate help to people in distress and their families. This new service represents 24/7 access by a special team of mental health professionals, where patients can obtain care in a timely and humane manner when it is most needed. In July 2023, Acadia Healthcare merged with Methodist Health System to build a 96-bed behavioral health facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The aim of creating this joint venture was to diversify the acute service line of Acadia Healthcare into a new state in the U.S.



Behavioral Health Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Disorder Type

Anxiety Disorders Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) Panic Disorder Social Anxiety Disorder Specific Phobias

Mood Disorders Depression (Major Depressive Disorder) Bipolar Disorder Dysthymia

Substance Use Disorders Alcohol Use Disorder Opioid Use Disorder Drug Abuse (Cocaine, Marijuana, Prescription Drugs, etc.)

Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Schizophrenia and Other Psychotic Disorders

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Eating Disorders Anorexia Nervosa Bulimia Nervosa Binge-Eating Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Others Personality Disorders Autism Spectrum Disorders (Behavioral Therapy)





By Service Type

Inpatient Treatment Services Psychiatric Hospitals Residential Treatment Centers

Outpatient Counseling Services Therapy & Counseling (Individual, Group, Family) Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHPs) Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs)

Emergency Mental Health Services Crisis Stabilization Suicide Prevention Hotlines

Home-Based Treatment Services

Case Management & Support Services Social Work & Housing Support Employment & Vocational Services

Telebehavioral / Telepsychiatry Services



By Setting of Care

Hospitals General Hospitals with Behavioral Units Psychiatric Hospitals

Outpatient Clinics Mental Health Clinics Community Mental Health Centers

Residential Treatment Centers

Homecare Settings

Online Platforms / Virtual Care



By Regional

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



