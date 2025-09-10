SureMark Digital Announces Wealth Management Identity Protection Suite to Stop AI-Driven Scams

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureMark Digital, founded by blockchain pioneers Drs. W. Scott Stornetta and Stuart Haber, announced today the launch of its identity protection suite tailored for the wealth management sector. The suite is designed to safeguard private bankers, advisors, and clients from AI-powered scams and voice impersonation attacks.

After extensive testing by early users, SureMark can now provide a cryptographically secure verification platform that ensures that every client-advisor conversation is safe—whether routine or high-stakes— restoring confidence in personal digital communications.

“Seeing is no longer believing, and hearing is no longer believing,” SureMark CEO Dr. Stornetta said in a recent CNBC Squawk Box appearance. “When you get a call from someone you trust, you can’t assume that it’s them. SureMark makes trust verifiable again.”

Why Wealth Management Needs SureMark

Recent impersonation scams, ranging from bank fraud targeting high-net-worth individuals to AI-generated calls impersonating public officials, underscore the need for solutions that are both proactive and impervious to deepfakes.

Jason Harris, CEO of Harris Investment Group , added, “SureMark helps us preserve trust so that our limited partners don’t have to worry about phone impersonations.”

SureMark’s new platform provides:

Seamless protection for every client communication , from routine conversations to major transactions.

, from routine conversations to major transactions. Cryptographically secure verification across landline, mobile, video and VoIP.

across landline, mobile, video and VoIP. Frictionless scalability with no costly integrations or system changes.



“Trust is the foundation of every investment conversation,” said Allen Lau, Co-founder and Operating Partner at Two Small Fish Ventures . “SureMark ensures that both our team and our investors can focus on building value, not fighting scams.”

“Impersonation scams don’t just harm individuals,” added Stornetta. “They put entire firms at risk. SureMark gives wealth managers and their clients confidence in every conversation.”

About SureMark Digital

SureMark Digital provides identity protection for financial services, as well as high-visibility individuals and public officials. Built by the co-inventors of blockchain, SureMark provides cryptographically secure verification to stop AI impersonation scams and fraudulent transfers before they happen.