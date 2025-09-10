Lyno AI Presale Gains Momentum as Traders Diversify Beyond Traditional Blockchains





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The presale of Lyno AI is accelerating, marking a significant milestone in the project’s early growth phase. As trading activity increases, more participants are looking toward AI-driven trade optimization as an innovative alternative to conventional blockchain platforms. This rising interest highlights a timely shift in investor focus, with Lyno AI positioning itself as a strong contender in the evolving digital asset landscape.

Traders Pivot to AI Innovation

Increasing numbers of Ethereum traders and Cardano traders are shifting capital to Lyno AI, which offers an autonomous arbitrage platform that is innovative. This is due to high-profile analysts, who earlier predicted that Cardano would go to $0.70 in 2024 and are now predicting a 2100% increase in Lyno AI. Lyno uses AI to optimize trades in 15+ blockchains, unlike Ethereum and Cardano, which focus on the core infrastructure, which provides retail traders with access, formerly dominated by institutional investors.

Why Lyno AI Stands Out





The AI engine at Lyno AI works by searching across several blockchains and in milliseconds, it carries out arbitrage. As an example, a trader located in Jakarta can sit back and make a profit by buying and selling Cardano tokens on Binance and Kraken with no manual effort whatsoever. Its multi-layered system (with audited smart contracts managed by Cyberscope ) is very safe. In addition, Lyno also shares 30 percent of protocol charges with the holders of the $LYNO token and he empowers the community to govern, which further enhances trust among the investors.

At the moment, in its Early Bird presale phase, Lyno AI sells tokens at a cost of $0.050 apiece, and the following stage will sell them at a cost of $0.055 apiece. To date, 432,538 of 432,538 sold LYNO tokens have raised a total of $21,626 toward a final claim of 0.100. Presale has also a giveaway where buyers who buy more than 100 worth of tokens have an opportunity to win a portion of 100K divided among 10 investors, which improves the participation incentives.

Seize the Moment – Act Before the Surge

Investors and traders are advised to proceed and buy LYNO tokens before the prices rise. The advanced cross-chain arbitrage platform that Lyno AI has developed through AI equalizes the playing field by providing Wall Street-quality tools to retail investors. Its blistering performance, safety-conscious architecture, and community-based concept make it a strong option with altcoin interest shifting. As the presale is gaining traction, indecisiveness may result in a lost opportunity to get a high ROI.

Lyno AI is an unusual combination of advanced technology and accessibility in the market. It is essential to be involved in the early stages. It is encouraged that investors join the presale now and establish their stake before the expected rush. Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope to promote transparency and reliability in this growing crypto frontier.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0e66af9-e608-4f98-b550-92b426389999

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9540df34-64de-4dc3-9fd3-66c11fafdbbb