Acorn Hosts Annual Meeting in New York City Wednesday, September 17th at 1pm ET; Meeting Also Accessible via Zoom

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for backup power generators, gas pipelines, and other mission critical infrastructure assets, will hold its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 in New York City. The meeting will also be accessible online via Zoom (meeting and registration details follow).

Investors who wish to attend the meeting in person, or via Zoom, must register in advance by submitting their name to Acorn’s investor relations team via email at acfn@catalyst-ir.com or by calling 212-924-9800 ext. 3.

Annual Meeting Location:

Chrysler Building, 405 Lexington Ave. (at 42nd Street), 9th Floor, Spaces Conference Center.

Only investors who have registered in advance will be allowed entry into the building.

Annual Meeting Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84737613757

Meeting ID: 847 3761 3757

Registered participants will be admitted from the Zoom waiting room just prior to the meeting’s start.

Following the formal portion of the meeting, management will answer questions from shareholders in attendance, as well as questions submitted in advance via email to ACFN@catalyst-ir.com.

For technical issues regarding meeting access, please call Acorn’s investor relations team at 212-924-9800 ext. 3

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrixTM ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies, supporting cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities and residential backup generators.

OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Follow us

X: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix

Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800 ext. 1

acfn@catalyst-ir.com