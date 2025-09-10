Jeito Capital announces significant participation in oversubscribed $213M Series D financing for Odyssey Therapeutics to advance clinical pipeline addressing autoimmune diseases with high unmet needs

Investment will support Odyssey’s portfolio of clinical and preclinical medicines designed to precisely treat the drivers of complex autoimmune diseases

Jeito will leverage its global network, expertise and strong value creation track record in immunology and inflammation to support Odyssey for the benefit of patients

Paris, September 10, 2025 – Jeito Capital (“Jeito”), a leading global independent private equity fund dedicated to biopharma, today announced its significant participation in the oversubscribed $213 million (€184 million1) Series D financing round in Odyssey Therapeutics (“Odyssey”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology.

Jeito Capital is the most significant European contributor to this Series D financing, joining new investors such as Affinity Asset Advisors, Dimension Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, TPG Life Sciences Innovations, and Wedbush Healthcare Partners, alongside all existing investors.

Odyssey was founded in 2021 and is led by founder and CEO Gary D. Glick, PhD, alongside a highly experienced management team with a strong track record in drug development and successful biopharma transactions. Since its founding, Odyssey has built comprehensive drug discovery and development capabilities in both the United States and Europe. The company has driven an internally discovered program from ideation through multiple clinical milestones, nominated multiple development candidates, and established collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

Odyssey’s lead compound, OD-07656, is an oral small-molecule RIPK2 scaffolding inhibitor in development for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease. These conditions cause chronic inflammation of the digestive tract and affect millions of people globally with significant unmet need.

Its second program, an oral small molecule IRAK4 scaffolding inhibitor in preclinical development, targets multiple inflammatory diseases, including atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa and osteoarthritis.

Odyssey will use the proceeds to advance its portfolio of clinical and preclinical medicines designed to precisely treat the drivers of complex autoimmune diseases.

Ksenija Pavletic, Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Jeito, will join Odyssey’s Board of Directors.

Jeito’s participation reflects both its immunology and inflammation expertise and its strong value-creation track record. Previous investments include HI-BioTM, a company developing targeted therapies for severe immune-mediated diseases, which was acquired by Biogen for up to $1.8 billion in May 2024. Investment in Odyssey builds on this expertise with differentiated small-molecule programs in autoimmune diseases, targeting pathways beyond the adaptive immune system where current therapies fall short. This area continues to attract strong strategic and M&A interest.

Dr Rafaèle Tordjman, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Jeito Capital, said: “We are pleased to support Odyssey Therapeutics in advancing its innovative approach to address significant treatment limitations in immune disorders. We see continued strong growth in this therapeutic area, driven by large patient populations with significant unmet needs. We look forward to working closely with Odyssey’s talented team and will provide our fund’s expertise and international network to contribute to Odyssey’s development for the benefit of patients.”

Ksenija Pavletic, Partner at Jeito Capital, added: “Odyssey brings together strong science, differentiated therapeutic approaches, and a highly experienced management team, all focused on advancing treatments for immune disorders, a growing therapeutic area. We believe in the strength and potential of its therapies and look forward to working with the team to make a meaningful impact in patients’ lives.”

Gary D. Glick, PhD, Founder and CEO of Odyssey Therapeutics, concluded: “As we advance our programs towards important clinical milestones, we’re focused on translating our scientific efforts into meaningful benefit for patients. I’m thankful for the continued support from our investors and their enthusiasm for our mission of delivering truly transformative medicines to patients suffering from inflammatory diseases.”

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading Private Equity fund with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients’ access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito has built a diversified portfolio of clinical biopharmas with cutting-edge innovations addressing high unmet needs. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.jeito.life or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that are designed to precisely target disease pathology. Since its founding in 2021, Odyssey has built a portfolio of completely internally discovered and developed medicines with the first reaching multiple clinical milestones in just over two years. The portfolio leverages the scientific expertise of its team of experienced drug hunters and a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently advance product candidates that it believes have the potential to induce deep and durable remission for patients across several inflammatory diseases with unmet need. For more information, please visit odysseytx.com and follow Odyssey Therapeutics on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Jeito Capital

Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder & CEO

Jessica Fadel, EA

Tel: +33 6 33 44 25 47







Maior

Stéphanie Elbaz – Tel: +33 6 46 05 08 07 ICR Healthcare

Europe

Mary-Jane Elliott / Davide Salvi / Kris Lam

Jeito@icrhealthcare.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700







United States

Sean Leous

sean.leous@icrhealthcare.com

Tel: +1 (646) 866 4012





1 EUR/USD exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1604 USD date August 6, 2025 (source: Banque de France)