EXO Charge selects Rincell's High-Performance RC41 cell to Power Next-Gen Small Tactical Universal Battery (STUB) 2.0 Platform

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rincell Corporation, a developer of rechargeable cells based on next-generation chemistries, today announced that its industry leading 4.1Ah 18650 Silicon-Graphite cell (RC41) has been selected by Xentris EXO Charge to power its next-generation Small Tactical Universal Battery (STUB) 2.0 platform. As part of this collaboration, Rincell and EXO Charge have entered into an exclusive supply agreement under which the RC41 cell will power all of EXO Charge’s STUB 2.0 units. EXO Charge is currently qualifying STUB 2.0 with RC41 to meet various military and safety standards, with commercial deployments expected to begin in Q4 2025.

Jignesh Parikh, Rincell’s Co-founder & CEO, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating “Rincell’s safe, high-quality, and high-performance silicon-graphite cells, combined with EXO Charge’s deep expertise in power systems, and mission-critical reliability, create a powerful solution for the next generation of tactical power. Together, we’re enabling a new class of compact, rugged, and high-performing battery systems for defense applications.”

David Bailey, CEO of EXO Charge quoted “At EXO Charge, we are thrilled to partner with Rincell to integrate their cutting-edge RC41 cell into our Small Tactical Universal Battery (STUB) 2.0 platform. This collaboration not only symbolizes a significant leap towards enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness in military applications, but it also underlines our commitment to delivering the most reliable and advanced power solutions for warfighters. Together, we will redefine what’s possible in tactical power, ensuring that our users are equipped with the technology they need to succeed in the field.”

Vivek Patel, Senior Director of Engineering at Xentris, added “With the Rincell RC41 high energy density cell, STUB 2.0 will provide 12% increase in energy compared to STUB 1.0 and 5% increase in energy compared to STUB 1.1. As more power-hungry devices are fielded by the US DoD, STUB 2.0 will provide increased runtime and energy on a single charge. In addition to the increased energy, RC41 improves upon the operating temperature range compared to standard 18650 cells which will allow STUB 2.0 to discharge at extremely low temperatures.”

EXO Charge Small Tactical Universal Battery (STUB) is a game-changer in the industry, designed to meet the demanding needs of military applications. One of the key benefits of STUB is its universal compatibility, allowing the warfighter to use a single battery for all applications, thereby saving weight and streamlining operations and logistics.

Rincell's 4.1Ah 18650 Silicon-Graphite cell (RC41) exhibit industry highest capacity, exceptional cycle life performance, fast charging capability, and wide-temperature operability, functioning effectively even in extremely low and frigid temperatures. RC41 is UN38.3 certified and already shipping in commercial production, making this groundbreaking cell technology readily available to meet the market demands.

For more information, visit https://www.rincell.com or contact info@rincell.com

About EXO Charge: EXO Charge, a division of Xentris Wireless, is at the forefront of adapting proven commercial technologies to enable shorter product development cycles, reduce overall program cost, simplify training, logistics and support for end users. Exo Charge is dedicated to developing cutting-edge, mission-ready power solutions that reduce "battery burden" and enhance the capabilities of tactical electronic systems, ensuring peak performance 24/7, in any environment.

About Rincell:

Rincell Corporation was founded to accelerate the electrification of high-impact carbon emission products, fostering a sustainable future with a secure supply chain. Rincell is committed to domestic & allied manufacturing of its high-capacity and performance Silicon-Graphite, & Sodium-ion batteries for government and commercial applications.