Aware Launches New Intelligent Liveness Solution

BURLINGTON, Mass. and WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity Week America 2025 – Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global biometric authentication company, today announced the launch of Intelligent Liveness, a novel liveness detection capability that delivers the speed of passive detection with the precision of active verification all while preserving a seamless user experience.

“The future of identity is about balance – balancing trust and usability, speed and security, compliance and customer experience. Intelligent Liveness is a strategic response to where the industry is going: toward low-friction, high-confidence verification that keeps pace with digital transformation,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO, Aware. “At Aware, we’re not just anticipating these shifts, we’re shaping them. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering configurable, future-ready solutions that empower our customers’ confidence to make mission-critical decisions when milliseconds matter.”

A Breakthrough in Biometric Usability & Security

Intelligent Liveness merges the convenience of passive approaches with the accuracy of active verification, without burdening the user with additional actions or complexity. By doing so, it transforms how organizations ensure “proof-of-personhood” with a friction-free user experience by cutting the error rate and reducing false negatives by 50%, as well as increasing speed of capture from 3 to 4 seconds to under one second.

With its machine learning-trained models and defense-in-depth design, Intelligent Liveness compresses R&D timelines from 9-12 months down to as little as three weeks, enabling responsive adaptation to emerging spoofing techniques. Intelligent Liveness directly addresses critical organizational needs, including:

Protecting revenue by blocking sophisticated fraud before losses occur

Reducing fraud with real-time, intelligent spoof detection

Supporting compliance efforts with evolving industry and regulatory standards

Increasing efficiency by streamlining identity verification and slashing onboarding time

Supporting ongoing updates to address evolving threats



This solution preserves the frictionless and highly secure user experiences that are vital across sectors such as finance, healthcare, government, travel, and more.

“Intelligent Liveness represents a paradigm shift in biometric security. It redefines how we approach identity verification, delivering a breakthrough that is both more secure and more seamless than anything before it,” said Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, CTO of Aware. “By unifying the best of passive and active liveness detection through advanced machine learning, we’ve created a solution that’s designed to be retrained quickly in response to new spoofing techniques while staying invisible to the user.”

For more information about Intelligent Liveness, visit Aware.com or speak with the Aware team at Identity Week America 2025 to explore the company’s biometric advancements.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security—ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit Aware.com, LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue, earnings and non-recurring charges, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.

Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; ii) our business is subject to rapid technological change; iii) our software products may have errors, defects or bugs which could harm our business; iv) our business may be adversely affected by our use of open source software; v) we rely on third party software to develop and provide our solutions and significant defects in third party software could harm our business; and vi) we may be sued by third parties for alleged infringement of their proprietary rights.

We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.