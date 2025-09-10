Hudson Technologies to Host Climate Week NYC 2025 Panel Discussion ”Reclaiming the Future Together”

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration industry – and one of the nation’s largest refrigerant reclaimers, today announced that it will host a panel discussion “Reclaiming the Future Together™- Power On the Growth of Refrigerant Reclamation,” on Monday, September 22, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET at NASDAQ MarketSite.

The event is part of Climate Week NYC 2025, the largest annual climate event of its kind, bringing together the most senior international figures and thought leaders from business, government, civil society, and the climate sector to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of climate policy domestically and abroad.

The Hudson-sponsored panel discussion will focus on the economic benefits provided to all stakeholders by reclaiming refrigerant, the role that each stakeholder plays in elevating awareness of refrigerant recovery and reclamation, and the positive impact refrigerant recovery and reuse has on the environment.

Expert panelists include:

Zachary Perge, Vice President of Distribution Strategies, Heating Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) Zachary works across Market Intelligence, Consulting, Marketing, Finance, and Account Management to advance HARDI’s mission of making wholesale distributors the channel of choice for manufacturers and contractors. Previously with Deloitte Consulting in M&A, he brings a decade of marketing, sales, and finance experience.



Benjamin Burdick, Managing Director, District of Columbia Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU) Over his 14-year tenure at the DCSEU, Benjamin has served in several roles, including as Director of Marketing, Communications, and Strategy and Director of Operations. His experience in leadership roles across the DCSEU has equipped him with a unique depth of understanding of the program and the city’s climate and energy needs and informs his vision for the program’s future. He currently leads the DCSEU’s strategic direction and long-term goals, supporting the organization’s commitment to making energy efficiency and clean energy more accessible to everyone in Washington, D.C., and building upon the $2 billion in lifetime cost savings that have been delivered to District residents and businesses through incentives and efficiency upgrades since 2011.



David Winningham, Senior Engineering Manager, Regulatory Affairs, Lennox International David brings 44 years of HVAC experience and he previously held roles from Principal Engineer to Business Unit Manager before joining Lennox International. He currently oversees regulatory issues across all business segments, communicates evolving standards from DOE, EPA, CEC, CARB, and SCAQMD, and represents Lennox in key regulatory activities. He also serves on the DOE’s Appliance Standards and Rulemaking Federal Advisory Committee (ASRAC).



Raghav Muralidharan, Senior Associate, Cooling, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) Raghav is part of RMI’s Global Cooling team, in the Carbon-Free Buildings Program. His work focuses on researching refrigerant management, refrigerant transition, and energy-efficient cooling in the United States and India. Prior to his work on cooling, Raghav worked on issues such as urban land use and housing, as well as methane emissions measurement and abatement from oil and gas systems.



Brian F. Coleman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “We are excited to bring together this experienced and distinguished group of industry experts to discuss the economic benefits and environmental importance of refrigerant reclamation. As a longtime proponent of responsible refrigerant management and reclamation best practices, Hudson looks forward to hosting what is sure to be an educational and informative exchange of ideas around the future of refrigerant reclamation. We thank our panelists for joining the discussion and appreciate NASDAQ’s assistance in providing the venue.”

Registration for this in-person event is limited and available on a first come/first served basis at: https://www.hudsontech.com/climate-week-2025/.

About Hudson Technologies



Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

A Climate Week NYC overview

This year, Climate Week will take place in New York City from September 21st to 28th and will feature over 600 events and activities across the city. Hosted by Climate Group in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly, this event brings together the most senior international figures and thought leaders from business, government, civil society, and the climate sector to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of climate policy domestically and abroad.

