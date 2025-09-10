Aterian Receives 2025 Genesys Orchestrators Innovation Award

SUMMIT, N.J. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), a consumer products company, proudly announced that it received an Orchestrators Innovation Award from Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration. Aterian was honored at Xperience2025, an annual event sponsored by Genesys where industry leaders, technology enthusiasts and professionals come together to explore the latest in customer experience innovation, AI and cloud solutions.

“We are honored to receive this award from Genesys, recognizing Aterian’s dedication to innovation in technology, AI, and customer experience,” said Roi Zahut, Aterian’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our brands are built around the home, one of the most personal spaces in people’s lives. With AI, we are scaling across every channel, handling tens of thousands of customer interactions with empathy, and turning those moments into measurable business results.”

Aterian collaborated with Genesys and Amplix to rebuild its CX foundation to unify systems, embed intelligent automation, and empower agents with AI copilots. This CX transformation led to a 65% reduction in total cost of ownership, 30% stronger SLA performance during seasonal peaks, and a 5–20% improvement in talk time across brands. Email handle times also dropped even as voice support launched with no headcount increase, highlighting scalable gains in efficiency and productivity. Agents now handle more complex interactions across new voice and chat channels, improving key metrics and significantly reducing total cost of ownership.

Mr. Zahut concluded, "Regardless of whether a human or AI addresses their problem, customers ultimately care about feeling heard and being valued. We are delivering genuine care at scale, and building brand loyalty in every interaction."

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian’s brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit www.aterian.io .

