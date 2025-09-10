Converge Names Matt Seiler to Board Amid Rising Demand for ROI-Driven Marketing





NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge, A full-service performance marketing agency today announced Matt Seiler, three-time CEO and leader in both performance-based compensation and automation, has joined their board of directors. Seiler brings extensive experience to Converge given his decades-long career managing global clients at leading agency brands that include IPG Mediabrands, UM, Omnicom's PHD, BBDO, and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. The appointment reunites him with Converge CEO Shoshana Winter, with whom he previously worked at Dentsu, Japan's largest advertising agency and the fifth-largest advertising agency network in the world.

The move signals a growing shift in the industry, as top-tier agency talent gravitates toward independent boutiques that offer greater agility and impact on client service, and the opportunity to deliver more flexible, performance-based commercial models, a change that marketing leaders are increasingly demanding of their agency partners today.

"Welcoming Matt to our board marks a true milestone in our agency's evolution," said Shoshana Winter, CEO of Converge. "It reflects how far we've come, and where we're headed as a serious player in the reimagined performance space. His leadership and vision will help us scale smarter, faster, and with greater impact."

Seiler found his love for client service at the beginning of his career as an assistant and then account executive on Procter & Gamble in the nineties which was a pivotal time in the ad business, as mass media dominance, the rise of brand storytelling, and the birth of the commercial internet converged to lay the foundation for what would become the digital revolution. It was during that same period when the acceleration of agency mergers and acquisitions really took off, resulting in the holding company ecosystem that has dominated the industry ever since. In tandem, Matt has been an advocate and has been committed to "putting the agent back into agency."

"It is staggering to me that more agencies have not embraced the obvious need to pair their business outcomes with those of their clients. When Shoshana reached out and shared what she and her team were up to at Converge, I was all in! Performance is all that matters. And having real skin in the game is the surest way to prove that." —Matt Seiler, Converge.

Seiler joins the Converge team with his proven record of driving growth, ready to capitalize on the organization's continued expansion amidst a growing demand for performance marketing services.

"Matt's addition to the Converge board marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and more importantly, it's a game changer. There are few advertising legends that possess Matt's breadth of experience across marketing, advertising, media, and technology. He has served as a mentor, collaborator, strategic advisor, challenger of convention, and a driver of real business results. He is a change agent whose proven perspective is invaluable, and we're thrilled to have him on the team," said Adam Lavelle, Board Member, Converge.

Converge is a full-service, boutique performance marketing agency focused on driving measurable, accountable growth for clients in high-consideration categories including professional services, financial services, retail, non-profit, healthcare and education. Founded in 2006, with lead acquisition as the primary offering, today Converge offers a variety of direct marketing capabilities including media strategy, buying and planning, advanced data & measurement, audience modeling and predictive analytics, performance UI/UX and creative services. Converge manages integrated multi-channel media and lead acquisition campaigns with a focus on print, display, paid search, paid social, SEO, email, and CTV. Servicing clients across multiple verticals including Home Services, Legal, Insurance, Financial Services, Converge has generated over $2B in client sales and more than 1M leads for its clients. https://convergemarketing.com/

