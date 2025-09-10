Ernexa Therapeutics Provides Update on Operational Excellence and Performance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today provided an update on its operational excellence and performance for the first half of 2025. The company reported its financial results in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending on June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2025. The substantial year-over-year improvements were driven by focused execution and cost discipline as the company advances its lead cell therapy product, ERNA-101 for ovarian cancer, toward clinical studies, as well as further progressing ERNA-201 for autoimmune disease.

Ernexa is a stronger company today due to the following operational milestones achieved during the first half of this year:

Operating loss decreased by $5.5 million, or 51%, from $10.7 million during the six months ending on June 30, 2024 to $5.2 million during the six months ending on June 30, 2025.

Total operating expenses decreased by $5.4 million, or 51%, from $10.6 million during the six months ending on June 30, 2024 to $5.2 million during the six months ending on June 30, 2025.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $5.4 million, or 66%, from $8.2 million during the six months ending on June 30, 2024 to $2.8 million during the six months ending on June 30, 2025.

Total lease expense decreased by $3.8 million, or 97%, from $3.9 million during the six months ending on June 30, 2024 to $0.1 million during the six months ending on June 30, 2025, primarily reflecting the termination of a sublease.

“These first half results reflect the discipline we’ve brought to the business. We are operating leaner, prioritizing the programs that matter the most, and positioning Ernexa to execute and thrive,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “With our operating expenses down by 51% compared to last year, as well as a streamlined cost structure, we believe we have the right foundation to advance our cell therapies toward the clinical stage and continue building a durable company that can deliver off-the-shelf cell therapies to patients who need better options.”

Ernexa is advancing a best-in-class approach using synthetic, allogeneic induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) to provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment without needing patient-specific cell harvesting. The company’s two highly innovative cell therapy products, focused on targeting ovarian cancer and autoimmune disease, are currently advancing through preclinical stages.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .



