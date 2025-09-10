Microwave Devices Market to Surpass US$ 14.34 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microwave devices market was valued at US$ 8.56 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 14.34 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The consumer segment of the microwave devices market remains a cornerstone of the industry, demonstrating remarkable resilience and consistent growth. Projections for 2024 indicate that global unit sales of cookers and ovens are set to reach an impressive 227.41 million. This momentum is expected to continue, with forecasts for 2025 anticipating a further increase to 232.44 million units sold worldwide. These figures are supported by robust manufacturing capabilities. Global production of microwave ovens in 2024 is approximately 172 million units, with global consumption recorded at 156 million units for the same year. The United States market alone is expected to consume 19 million microwave oven units in 2024, while domestic production stands at 324,000 units. The global trade dynamics are also significant, with a total of 86 million microwave ovens exported globally in 2024.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/microwave-devices-market

Fueling this strong consumer demand is a wave of product innovation focused on enhancing user experience and cooking precision. Manufacturers in the microwave devices market are moving beyond basic functionality to integrate sophisticated features. Midea's upcoming over-the-range microwave, scheduled for a Summer 2025 release, exemplifies this trend. It will feature a powerful 300 CFM Hood Ventilation system and offer 11 distinct power levels for precise control. A cooking power of 1,000 watts is standard in the new model, which also provides a spacious interior capacity of 1.7 cubic feet. To simplify cooking, Midea has incorporated 19 auto-cook menus into its new models. Similarly, Panasonic's Cyclonic Wave Inverter microwave oven provides users with 20 preset cooking programs and includes a large 15-inch turntable to easily accommodate bigger dishes.

Key Findings in Microwave Devices Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 14.34 billion CAGR 5.9% Largest Region (2024) North America (42%) By Product Type Active Microwave Devices (64%) By Frequency C-Band (32%) By End Use Military & Defense (42%) Top Drivers Escalating global defense spending for modernizing radar and electronic warfare systems.

Relentless expansion of 5G, 6G, and commercial satellite constellation infrastructure.

Increasing integration of microwave heating in industrial and medical applications. Top Trends Widespread adoption of Gallium Nitride (GaN) for high-power, high-frequency devices.

Rapid development of integrated circuits and component miniaturization for portable systems.

Utilizing machine learning and AI for real-time spectrum sensing and optimization. Top Challenges Significant initial capital expenditure and specialized infrastructure required for manufacturing.

Complex technical hurdles in developing high-performance devices operating above 100 GHz.

Managing international regulatory constraints and contested electromagnetic spectrum allocation.

Defense Sector Demand for High-Power Microwave Systems Creates A Lucrative Market

The defense industry has emerged as a critical driver for the high-power Microwave devices market, with nations investing heavily in directed energy capabilities. In a significant development, May 2024 saw the delivery of four Integrated Fires Protection Capability High-Power Microwave (IFPC-HPM) prototype systems to the U.S. Army. Building on this, a follow-on contract was awarded in July 2025 for the delivery of two next-generation IFPC-HPM Generation II systems. The rapid pace of development continues, with a third Generation II system scheduled for delivery by September 2025. These HPM systems form a crucial part of the U.S. Army's layered defense architecture, specifically designed to protect personnel and infrastructure from a growing range of aerial threats.

The efficacy of these systems is being proven in rigorous testing environments. During a 2025 test, a Leonidas HPM system successfully demonstrated its capability by disabling a swarm of 49 drones simultaneously. Further testing and evaluation of the new HPM systems in the microwave devices market are scheduled for October 2025 at the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a premier military research facility. To ensure operational readiness in diverse conditions, two of the IFPC-HPM prototypes were slated for deployment to CENTCOM by early 2025 for real-world environmental testing and operational feedback. These deployments underscore the strategic importance placed on high-power microwave technology in modern warfare.

Automotive Radar Integration Accelerates Creating A New Frontier For Device Manufacturers

The automotive sector's relentless pursuit of enhanced safety and autonomous driving is creating explosive demand within the Microwave devices market. Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) rely heavily on sophisticated radar technology. In January 2024, NXP Semiconductors launched its new SAF86xx radar System-on-Chip (SoC), a groundbreaking solution built on a 28-nanometer RFCMOS process technology. A key feature of the NXP SAF86xx series is its configuration of 4 transmitting and 4 receiving links. This architecture enables the creation of up to 16 virtual channel transmissions, significantly improving object detection and resolution for a safer driving experience.

The integration of these advanced sensors is becoming widespread across vehicle classes. Industry experts in the microwave devices market project that most mid-range vehicles in the coming years will be equipped with at least 5 radar sensors. In the luxury segment, premium vehicles could feature as many as 10 radar sensors to provide a comprehensive 360-degree view of the vehicle's surroundings. The most advanced applications are seen in autonomous vehicle development. Leading robotaxi developer Cruise, for example, utilizes a dense sensor suite that includes 21 radar units per vehicle. This high level of integration highlights the critical role of microwave radar in the future of mobility.

5G Advanced Infrastructure Rollout Fuels Demand for Sophisticated Microwave Backhaul Solutions

The global telecommunications industry is a primary catalyst for growth in the Microwave devices market, driven by the continuous evolution of wireless networks. As carriers transition from 5G to 5G-Advanced, the need for more powerful and efficient backhaul solutions is intensifying. At MWC 2025, Huawei is set to unveil its innovative "Omni Microwave" device, specifically designed for 5G-Advanced backhaul applications. A groundbreaking feature of this new hub device is its ability to enable a single antenna to support multi-band transmission. It also introduces the new capability of allowing multi-direction transmission from one antenna, optimizing network architecture.

Modernization of network infrastructure is well underway. New microwave hub solutions are being introduced in 2024 that support frequency reuse at spatial separations as low as 15 degrees, maximizing spectrum efficiency. To handle the massive increase in data traffic, these modern hub solutions feature high switching capacities and incorporate 25GE interfaces. E-band wireless links, operating in the high-frequency spectrum between 71 GHz and 86 GHz, are crucial for providing the necessary capacity for 5G backhaul. A key industry milestone was reached in June 2024, when the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) announced the freezing of Release 18 specifications, a move that paves the way for the large-scale commercial rollout of 5G-Advanced networks.

Satellite Communications Expansion Creates Soaring Demand for Ground Segment Microwave Components

The rapid proliferation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations is creating a parallel boom in the ground segment of the Microwave devices market. The demand for user terminals and gateway components is scaling rapidly. By 2030, annual shipments of low-cost flat panel VSAT terminals are projected to reach up to 2 million units. Major satellite operators are reporting strong performance, as evidenced by SES's reported revenues for the first quarter of 2025. Governments are also actively fostering this growth. In February 2025, the UK Space Agency awarded significant funding to two key projects under its Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit (C-LEO) program, which is part of a larger 4-year government initiative to bolster satellite communication technology.

This global expansion is visible through new infrastructure deployments worldwide. In India, Airtel announced the completion of 2 satellite internet ground stations in January 2025, enhancing its service capabilities. In the defense sector, the Pentagon's ongoing commercial capacity program continues to secure essential bandwidth for tactical networks from a variety of multi-orbit satellites. The technology in the microwave devices market is also advancing to meet new demands. Advanced phased array antennas are being developed in 2024 to allow for more dynamic beamforming, a critical capability for tracking fast-moving satellites in lower orbits and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Industrial and Commercial Sectors Adopt Advanced Microwave Radar and Heating Technologies

Beyond consumer and communications, the industrial and commercial sectors are leveraging microwave technology to enhance automation, safety, and efficiency. The automotive dual-chip 4D imaging radar SFR-2K, developed by sinPro, was officially mass-produced in August 2024, signaling a new phase in industrial automation and vehicle safety systems. To meet anticipated demand, an automated production line for this 4D imaging radar is expected to produce 800,000 units annually. The scale of manufacturing in this space is substantial; Chuhang Tech's production base has an impressive annual capacity of more than 1.8 million radars, while the total annual radar production capacity of Cheng Tech is up to over 13 million units.

In the commercial sector, particularly food service, microwave technology is evolving to meet modern demands for performance and energy efficiency. Commercial microwave units in the microwave devices market can draw more than 2,000 watts, making energy consumption a key operational consideration. Anticipating a push for greater efficiency, new compliance standards for commercial units are set to be introduced in 2026, which is already driving design changes in new products. To enhance usability in busy commercial kitchens, manufacturers are integrating smart features. Midea's latest commercial microwaves, for instance, feature 10 sensor cooking levels, automating cooking processes and ensuring consistent results for a variety of meal preparations.

Medical Sector Innovation Introduces Advanced Microwave Ablation and Imaging Systems

The medical field represents a high-value growth area for the Microwave devices market, with a focus on minimally invasive therapeutic and diagnostic applications. In January 2024, Hygea Medical Technology Co. Ltd. achieved a significant milestone by receiving FDA approval for its EXCEED microwave treatment system. Concurrently, the FDA also approved the company's EXACT series microwave ablation probe for use with the system. These approvals in the U.S. market follow the device's prior clearance by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China, indicating a growing global acceptance of this technology.

Microwave ablation technology is being widely adopted for its precision and minimally invasive nature. It is frequently used for the removal of liver tumors, offering patients a less traumatic alternative to traditional surgery. The technology in the microwave devices market is also effectively applied in the treatment of lung tissue and is a common procedure for prostate ablation. Beyond therapeutic uses, innovation is occurring in diagnostics. Microwave tomography is a developing imaging modality being actively used in 2024 to diagnose certain types of cancer, promising a non-ionizing radiation alternative to existing imaging techniques and opening new avenues for early detection.

Need a Customized Version? Request It Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/microwave-devices-market

Rapid Product Development and Intellectual Property Filings Signal A Competitive Market

The intense competition and rapid pace of innovation in the global Microwave devices market are clearly reflected in the constant stream of new product launches and strategic intellectual property filings. In September 2025, Skyworks launched a new generation of advanced timing devices, which are essential components for high-speed infrastructure in telecommunications and data centers. In another 2025 development, Infineon's AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE microcontroller was verified for the prestigious Intel Evo Laptop Accessories Program. Additionally, Rohde & Schwarz developed a new integrated satellite test platform for the Taiwan Space Agency in 2025, highlighting the demand for sophisticated testing equipment.

The strategic value of innovation is also evident in recent patent activity. A key patent application in the microwave devices market, with publication ID US-20250030202-A1, was filed by Epirus for its novel electromagnetic interference reduction technology. Epirus filed another important application, ID US-20250061591-A1, which covers technology for detecting tiny objects, crucial for advanced defense and sensing applications. Furthering the trend of integration, Texas Instruments introduced the AWR2544 in January 2024, its first single-chip radar sensor designed for satellite architectures in automotive systems. Meanwhile, Advanced Glass Packaging Technology (AGPT) is an innovative packaging method being developed in 2024 to enhance the efficiency and performance of microwave components.

Global Microwave Devices Market Major Players:

AB Millimeter

Analog Devices

Broadcom

Hitachi Metals

Jabil

Knowles Precision Devices

Microtek International

Murata Manufacturing

NXP Semiconductors

Qorvo

Richardson Electronics

Skyworks Solutions

Ventec

Texas Instruments

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product

Active

Passive

By Frequency

C-Band

Ka-Band

L-Band

X-Band

S-Band

Ku-Band

Others

By End Use

Space & Communication

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/microwave-devices-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube