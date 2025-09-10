Founder Group Limited Secures US$2.36 million Contract for a 30MW Large Scale Solar Plant in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) (“Founder Group” or the “Company”), a leading engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) solutions provider for solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Malaysia, is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract with prominent solar installation companies in Malaysia.

The Company secured RM10 million (approximately US$2,358,490) contract for an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of a 30-megawatt large-scale solar (LSS) photovoltaic plant. The Founder Group will be responsible for the civil and structural works, infrastructural works, installation, commissioning and testing and interconnection facility of the facility.

This project awarded is anticipated to contribute nearly 60,000 Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to the market. These RECs will help corporate consumers meet their sustainability objectives and reduce their carbon footprints. Upon completion, the solar farm is expected to generate approximately 60,000 MWh of clean energy annually, which is equivalent to offsetting around 40,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

This partnership with prominent industry players will be a construction contract that is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Founder Group has secured contracts with this solar installation company for similar types of facilities over the past few years.

“We are honored to be awarded this project, a recognition that underscores Founder Group’s longstanding reputation and consistent performance in delivering high-quality solutions. This milestone demonstrates industry trust and our commitment to excellence and sustainable growth. We look forward to deepening our engagement with key partners who share our vision of supporting Malaysia’s renewable energy ambitions and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future,” said Lee Seng Chi, Chief Executive Officer of Founder Group Limited.

About Founder Group Limited

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The company’s primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The company’s mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon neutrality.

For more information on the Company, please visit https://www.founderenergy.com.my/ .



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

Founder Group Limited

info@founderenergy.com.my

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com