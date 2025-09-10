Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Completes $5 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR and STRRP) formerly, Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON and HSONP) (“Star” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that it has completed its $5 million share repurchase program authorized in August 2023. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $3 million of its outstanding common stock.

Jeff Eberwein, Star’s CEO, noted, “Today’s announcement reflects our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value and our Board’s confidence in the strength of Star’s business and long-term growth prospects. Our enhanced scale and improved financial position following the recently completed merger enable us to both invest in our operations and repurchase shares, and we continue to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.”

Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through a variety of methods, which may include open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, through 10b5-1 trading plans, accelerated share repurchase transactions, exchange transactions, any combination of such methods, or other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including the Company’s stock price, general market and economic conditions, and other corporate considerations. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four divisions: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit www.starequity.com.

On August 22, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Star Operating Companies, Inc. (“Star Operating”, formerly known as Star Equity Holdings, Inc.), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 21, 2025 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, Star Operating and HSON Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”). Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, on August 22, 2025, at the effective time of the merger pursuant to the Merger Agreement (the “Merger”), Merger Sub merged with and into Star Operating, with Star Operating continuing as the surviving corporation of the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Effective September 5, 2025, the Company changed (i) its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. and (ii) its trading symbol on Nasdaq to STRR and STRRP.

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three niches: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

