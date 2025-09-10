Birchtech to Exhibit at Upcoming Water Industry Conferences

CORSICANA, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced its participation and exhibition at the following upcoming water and wastewater industry conferences.

WaterPro Conference

Date: September 15-17, 2025

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Booth: 528

About: The WaterPro Conference is the official annual conference of the National Rural Water Association, designed to bring large and small, rural and municipal, water and wastewater systems together.

WEF Technical Exhibition & Conference (WEFTEC 2025)

Date: September 27 - October 1, 2025

Location: Chicago, Ill - McCormick Place Convention Center

Booth: 3353

About: The Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference (“WEFTEC”) is the largest annual water quality exhibition in North America and offers water quality professionals the best water quality education and training available.

Birchtech’s staff will meet with water utilities and other industry personnel at both major national conferences to promote its Design Center’s Analytical Services, which provide utilities with an accurate assessment of contaminant levels to determine the most effective and affordable water treatment solutions for their water source. Birchtech’s media-agnostic approach in water treatment allows the Company to provide utilities with media appropriate to the utility’s operational needs, contaminant type, and regulatory requirements.

Birchtech CEO Richard MacPherson said: “After a successful exhibit at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) ACE 25 Conference, we look forward to these upcoming national events to exhibit our comprehensive and proprietary water treatment solutions and further establish our entry into the water remediation sector.

“These upcoming conferences will put us in front of attendees from potable water utilities, engineering firms, and service providers. WEFTEC has become the world’s leading water quality conference with more than 20,000 water professionals and potential customers in attendance, and the National Rural Water Association’s WaterPro Conference is an opportunity to share our innovative solutions with a variety of water utilities. Through our involvement with the Association, we are confident in our ability to support these utilities with more affordable water treatment technologies. We encourage all attendees to visit us and learn about how Birchtech addresses contaminant removal with a comprehensive suite of highly effective products and services.”

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon and water treatment technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

