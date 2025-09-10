MediaAlpha Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation With Zero Deficiencies

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) ("MediaAlpha" or the "Company"), the leading marketing technology platform powering real-time customer acquisition for the insurance industry, today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation with zero deficiencies. This attestation is an important validation of MediaAlpha’s strong security controls and commitment to protecting customer data.

SOC 2 Type II is widely recognized in the U.S. as the industry standard for data protection and operational integrity reporting. By completing SOC 2 Type II with no deficiencies, MediaAlpha has demonstrated that its systems, data practices, and internal controls provide reasonable assurance to the highest industry standards.

“Our team is incredibly proud to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance with zero deficiencies, which highlights the rigor of our security and privacy controls,” said Amy Yeh, Chief Technology Officer. “Earning the trust of every partner and customer we serve is a cornerstone of our business, and achieving this key milestone is a testament to the integrity, security, and resiliency of our platform.”

Driving Partner Innovation

Achieving SOC 2 Type II attestation for MediaAlpha’s robust data security controls positions MediaAlpha to help carriers improve their ability to acquire customers in targeted segments through deeper data integrations. While many carriers value the enhanced campaign performance that conversion data integrations can unlock, they only want to share data within a rigorously controlled, independently audited environment. We are already seeing the benefits of this attestation, with a leading insurance company moving forward with a deeper conversion data integration as a result. Existing or prospective MediaAlpha partners are invited to explore its Trust Center ( trust.mediaalpha.com ) to request access to the SOC 2 Type II report and other compliance details.

A Foundation for Growth

“Trust has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Steve Yi, Co-Founder and CEO. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance isn’t just about meeting a requirement. It’s about building stronger partnerships, creating new opportunities, and reinforcing our industry-leading technology platform to drive our next stage of growth.”

With this milestone, MediaAlpha strengthens its ability to forge deeper collaborations, expand its offerings, and enable consumers to connect with insurance and other essential services through more efficient and personalized experiences that better satisfy their needs.

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and transacted nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in our marketplaces in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.9 billion in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries over the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com .

Media Relations Contact:

PR@mediaalpha.com

Investor Contact:

Investors@mediaalpha.com