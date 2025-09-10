United Nations-Backed Global Water Action Hub Features Lead Service Line Replacement Equity Tool for Disadvantaged Communities

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC), a free multilingual tool transforming community planning for lead service line replacements, has been featured on the United Nations-backed Global Water Action Hub, created by the Pacific Institute with support from Microsoft and other global partners. This listing underscores the Hub’s role in advancing equity-focused safe drinking water initiatives worldwide.

This recognition expands the tool’s reach to utilities, NGOs, and policymakers globally, promoting equity-focused solutions for safe drinking water access.

The LSLRCC allows users to accurately model lead service line replacement costs and has already been used to estimate over $3 billion in user-generated project costs. The tool delivers real-world, community-driven calculations that support compliance with the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and State Revolving Fund (SRF) requirements.

“We’re excited to see the tool featured alongside other high-impact tools on the Water Action Hub, showcasing how innovation can drive equitable access to safe drinking water for all communities,” said Anthony Ross, Director of EPHI and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator.

The Water Action Hub, managed by the CEO Water Mandate, connects stakeholders working on water-related challenges across sectors. This new listing adds to a growing roster of high-level recognitions for the LSLRCC, including features by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Sustainable Infrastructure Tool Navigator, the Lead Innovation Hub created by the Environmental Defense Fund and EPIC, Duke University’s Clinical & Translational Science Institute, and the National Center for Healthy Housing.

Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners are invited to explore UN-aligned sponsorship opportunities on the LSLRCC Sponsorship page.

This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI):

Environmental & Public Health International delivers expert, EPA-aligned public water system training and technical assistance for public water utilities and government agencies, leveraging hands-on experience from the Flint Water Crisis response to lead contamination and ongoing recovery efforts in Flint. We empower utilities, municipalities, and regulatory agencies to prevent lead contamination, maintain Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and protect community health.

Using a data-driven, community-focused approach, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) grant applications, ensures Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance, and guides infrastructure upgrades financed through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Our work advances UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by fostering equitable access to safe drinking water and promoting resilient, long-term water systems. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.

