Arms Cyber Launches “Shield Partner Program” to Lead a Paradigm Shift in Preemptive Cybersecurity

Fulton, MD, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arms Cyber today announced the launch of the Shield Partner Program, a bold new initiative that empowers North American reseller partners to deliver preemptive cyber defense solutions—redefining how the industry responds to today’s threat landscape.

The program arrives at a time when leading experts, including former NSA Chief General Paul Nakasone, have warned that current cyber defenses stop only about 6% of global attacks. According to industry analysis, this is not just a policy failure—it is a fundamental flaw in how cybersecurity is architected. The legacy model of reacting to attacks has reached its limit.

Analyst firms are beginning to quantify this shift. Gartner forecasts that by 2030, preemptive cybersecurity solutions will account for 50% of all IT security spending—up from less than 5% today—making reactive cleanup a thing of the past. Arms Cyber’s Shield Partner Program is designed to accelerate that transition, giving partners a first-mover advantage in a market about to undergo massive disruption.

“Ransomware is outpacing traditional defenses, leaving businesses exposed,” said [John Pittenger], [VP of Channels and Alliances] at Arms Cyber. “The Shield Partner Program empowers our partners to deliver solutions that attackers can’t touch—completely invisible, immune, and instantly recoverable, giving them a real competitive edge.”



A New Model of Cyber Partnerships

The Shield Partner Program delivers a complete partner ecosystem that aligns incentives, accelerates growth, and arms resellers with forward-thinking technology built for tomorrow’s threats. Key benefits include:

Sales-Qualified Lead Referrals

Accelerate pipeline and revenue with high-intent opportunities sourced by Arms Cyber’s sales and demand gen engine.



Funded GTM Initiatives

Co-invest in scalable, data-driven campaigns, events, and pipeline programs—built to drive measurable impact.

Full-Access NFR Licenses Leverage the platform for live demos and internal training, —at no cost.

Unified Partner Hub Register deals, access sales kits, and deploy campaign assets with streamlined support for every stage of the partner journey.

Brand Amplification Gain visibility and credibility with logo placement, backlinks, and promotion across Arms Cyber’s digital ecosystem.

Dedicated Channel Enablement Scale faster with direct access to regional partner managers, marketing strategists, and technical advisors.



Preemptive Defense, Not Reactive Cleanup

Arms Cyber’s unique Stealth Posture Management architecture is designed to neutralize cyber threats before they escalate—tackling the root issues that have plagued digital defense for decades. Unlike traditional tools that detect and respond after compromise, Arms Cyber's preemptive stealth directories operate with anticipatory intelligence, system-wide visibility, and automated mitigation.



The Shield Partner Program offers resellers a strategic opportunity to differentiate their offerings with this next-gen approach—proactively safeguarding clients in sectors where traditional defenses fail.

About Arms Cyber

Arms Cyber is leading the shift to preemptive cybersecurity. With a platform built for proactive threat neutralization and a channel program designed for scale, Arms Cyber partners with forward-thinking organizations to stop attacks before they start—no matter how sophisticated the adversary.

Join the Shift

To learn more about the Shield Partner Program or to apply, visit: [armscyber.com] or contact: [partners@armscyber.com]