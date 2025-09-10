Haivision Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations for Live Video Contribution at IBC2025

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced cutting-edge advancements to its world-leading live video contribution ecosystem, which will be demonstrated at IBC2025 from September 12-15 at Hall 2, Stand B32 in Amsterdam.

Broadcasters are constantly seeking to maximize their ability to deliver high-quality live content, while dealing with the reality of budgetary limitations. In fact, according to survey findings in the 2025 Haivision Broadcast Transformation Report, broadcasters identified budgetary constraints and difficulties in hiring qualified staff among their biggest challenges. To stay ahead of the current demand for technology and solutions that deliver quality as well as economic and operational efficiencies, Haivision is introducing new tools that offer greater flexibility, performance, and interoperability in transporting, contributing, and managing live video over IP and 5G networks.

Here’s what’s new across Haivision’s complete ecosystem of bonded cellular video transmitters, live video encoders and decoders, IP video gateways, and cloud-based broadcast workflow management solutions:

Falkon X2 – Compact 5G Mobile Video Transmitter

Haivision will showcase its brand new, game-changing video transmitter at IBC2025 - the first time Falkon X2 appears at a major European event. Falkon X2 is a mobile video transmitter built for high-quality, low-latency live streaming over bonded 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Ethernet connections. Designed for broadcast professionals covering sports, live events, and news, Falkon X2 provides dual-modem, quad-antenna 5G technology with state-of-the-art 2x2 MIMO support. Ensuring seamless connectivity, long range, and maximum efficiency, even under challenging conditions, Falkon X2 sets a new standard for reliability, versatility, and innovation in live production.

Makito X4 – Ultra-Low Latency Encoding and Decoding

Haivision’s Makito X4 Video Encoder and Decoder are world-renowned for delivering high-quality, ultra-low latency performance for live contribution over any IP network including the public internet. The latest version of the Makito X4 Video Decoder, supporting SMPTE ST 2110, enables seamless integration with IP-based studio production environments.

The pioneering Makito X4 Video Encoder continues to evolve with new innovations and now offers WHIP support for WebRTC interoperability and dynamic bitrate adjustment for fluctuating network conditions. This new feature simplifies workflows by enabling production teams to monitor low-latency feeds directly in their browsers.

Haivision StreamHub – Advanced Video Receiver and IP Gateway

Haivision StreamHub is the natural partner to receive streams from Haivision Transmitters and provides a versatile feature set for receiving, decoding, and distributing live feeds and recordings from transmitters, encoders, smartphone apps, leveraging Haivision SST, SRT, and other IP protocols.

The newest release of StreamHub now includes support for network path redundancy, delivering greater SRT stream reliability in the event of network interruptions. StreamHub also now supports StreamID, which simplifies multi-stream management by labeling multiple video feeds sent through a single port, along with flexible audio track routing for multi-language and isolated audio workflows. For small and off-site production setups where space is limited, Haivision is also showcasing its new StreamHub GO compact appliance, which can receive and decode live video to SDI, IP and NDI 6 workflows.

Haivision MoJoPro – Professional Camera App

The award-winning app designed for mobile journalists now offers an improved user experience, providing quicker access to advanced camera features. Ideal for use in dynamic environments, the latest version of MoJoPro for iOS gives journalists greater freedom to adapt to any reporting situation and ensures faster, more seamless collaboration across teams and devices.

Haivision Hub 360 – Cloud-Based Master Control

Haivision Hub 360 is a cloud-based management solution that gives broadcasters centralized control of live Haivision video devices and workflows, no matter where they are located. The latest update to the cloud-based platform provides support for Single Sign-On (SSO) for secure access and enhanced SRT source management for flexible routing when working with third-party contribution streams. Hub 360 now provides full visibility of the data that each of their mobile field units are consuming so that broadcasters are able to keep track of mobile data usage across different regions and date ranges.

SRT Gateway – Powerful IP Protocol Conversion

Haivision SRT Gateway is designed to connect, convert, and securely route live video streams across different IP transport protocols and networks. The latest release features an updated browser-based interface built on Haivision’s award-winning common UI framework, providing a consistent and streamlined user experience, while making SRT Gateway easier to learn and use.

In addition to the new interface, SRT Gateway now integrates into Haivision Hub 360 for centralized, cloud-based monitoring, along with SMPTE 2022-7 hitless failover for maximum network resilience in mission-critical live production workflows.

Join Haivision at IBC2025 in Hall 2, Stand B32 to explore our latest broadcast innovations. Schedule a meeting with one of our experts at: https://www.haivision.com/events/ibc2025/.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations worldwide to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to drive the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

