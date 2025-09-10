ProXimo at AVANCE Global Agenda Update

San Diego, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProXimo at AVANCE Global, the nation's leading gathering dedicated to advancing Latino professional and economic mobility, announced several programmatic updates, including sessions and speakers, for its upcoming conference at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, September 18–21, 2025. The event will draw more than 6,000 professionals, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders for four days of transformative programming, networking, and inspiration. ProXimo at AVANCE Global is sponsored by Wells Fargo, JPMorganChase, Morgan Stanley, and Anywhere Real Estate.

ProXimo at AVANCE Global added several sessions to its agenda, including a session titled “Building a VC Ecosystem in Your City,” focusing on unlocking venture capital for Latino entrepreneurs and building local investment opportunities. New tracks will also feature “Modern Media Strategies for Multicultural Professionals,” “Sports Ownership & Leadership,” “Tech for Good: Intersection of AI and Social Impact,” and “Next-Gen Family Wealth Summit,” tailored for young, emerging leaders.

The sports track will further energize the agenda with panels featuring top executives, athletes, and agents, as well as a session on entrepreneurship with purpose. Attendees will experience curated networking, live podcast events, and cultural experiences designed to inspire and facilitate collaboration.

Recent additions to the main stage speaker lineup include Rocket Companies CEO, Varun Krishna, author and wealth advisor, Carla Harris, founder and CEO of the revolutionary entertainment platform, Gold House, Bing Chen, Hollywood Film Producer, Alexis Garcia, and NBC Evening News Anchor, Tom Llamas, venture capitalist Beto Pallares, co-founder and chair of The World Innovation Network (TWIN), Robert C. Wolcott, General Manager of the Cal Bears and Former NFL Head Coach Ron Rivera, and activist-entrepreneur Cristina Jiménez Moreta.

The decorated author and poet, Sandra Cisneros, will be honored with a special tribute at the ProXimo Masquerade Ball. Additional speakers representing Fortune 500 companies, groundbreaking startups, and social change organizations will be revealed in the days leading up to the conference.

One of the convention highlights is the ProXimo Next Track, which invites adult children (ages 18–35) of business leaders attending the conference for a first-of-its-kind legacy summit. Sessions such as “How to Modernize the Family Business” and “Cultured Tax Strategies for Young Entrepreneurs” promise actionable insights for building generational wealth and expanding personal brands.

Networking across all sectors at the event is a cornerstone of this event, with curated experiences designed to foster lasting partnerships and open doors to new opportunities.

Registration remains open. For tickets, lodging details, and a full agenda, visit avanceproximo.com or contact press@avanceproximo.com for media inquiries.

About ProXimo at AVANCE Global

ProXimo at AVANCE Global is the ultimate Latino business conference and cultural experience, bringing together entrepreneurs, executives, cultural tastemakers, thought leaders, and rising professionals to advance Latino prosperity. Its purpose is to advance the professional and economic mobility of Latinos across all sectors, from building generational wealth to shaping the future of business and culture.