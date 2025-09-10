Rise8 Bolsters Executive Ranks with Director of Delivery and Director of Enablement to Accelerate Mission Impact

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 announces the appointment of Max Reele as Director of Delivery and Adam Furtado as Director of Enablement. These strategic hires come during a period of strong growth for Rise8, marked by an AFWERX IDIQ increase , a new contract supporting the U.S. Space Force Systems Command , and continued national recognition. Rise8 was recently named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and landed at #73 on Forbes’ Best Medium Workplaces list, following its fifth consecutive Great Place to Work® certification.

Reele and Furtado will play a critical role in scaling delivery excellence, investing in employee development, and driving mission-critical outcomes in production across federal and defense agencies. Both leaders bring deep experience at the intersection of military service and government technology. Max Reele most recently served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force as the Air Force Service Lead and Replicator Systems Architect at the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). He previously served as Deputy Commander and Materiel Leader at Kessel Run and founded BESPIN, where he was COO. As Director of Delivery at Rise8, he will oversee delivery across all practices, driving team alignment, accelerating outcomes, and shaping strategies that meet evolving client needs while demonstrating continuous value in production.

Adam Furtado was the founder and CEO of Sagely, an AI-powered social learning startup. He also served as Chief Product Officer at Kessel Run, scaling the organization from five to over 1,500 personnel while continuously delivering over 30 products into production. As Director of Enablement at Rise8, he will focus on growing high-performing teams and enabling customer success across federal and defense agencies.

“Max and Adam both bring impressive, unique backgrounds that will propel our team forward as we navigate growing customer demand and organizational scale,” said Bryon Kroger, CEO and founder of Rise8. “These appointments expand our ability to measure outcomes. As we grow, our leadership must reflect the principles we live by: mission impact, continuous delivery, and doing well by doing good. Max and Adam will help us continue to build high-performing teams that ship fast, learn faster, and deliver real value at scale.”

To learn more about Rise8’s offerings and services, please visit www.rise8.us .

About Rise8

Rise8 develops custom software for critical missions to create a future where fewer bad things happen because of bad software. Rise8 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Tampa, FL, and a fully remote workforce. Learn more at https://www.rise8.us/ and on LinkedIn , and X .