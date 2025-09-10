DEEPX Showcases AI-Powered Video Management System at Yotta 2025 Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEEPX, a leader in ultra-low-power AI semiconductor technology, showcased a next-generation Video Management System (VMS) at Yotta 2025 in Las Vegas. The solution integrates technology from DEEPX, Network Optix (a provider of a globally adopted video management platform), and Ampere Computing (a provider of high-performance, efficient CPUs).

The Yotta 2025 event brought together global leaders in data infrastructure and next-generation AI technologies, creating an ideal setting to unveil the new Video Management System. By combining DEEPX’s ultra-efficient AI semiconductors, Ampere’s high-performance, low-power CPUs, and Network Optix’s Nx Meta Video Platform, the solution demonstrated seamless, high-performance video surveillance that could scale across both traditional on-site deployments and large data center environments.

At the core of the solution is DEEPX’s AI inference accelerator, enabling 200+ camera streams per system at under 3.5W per channel—delivering up to 7x efficiency gains compared to conventional solutions. This is combined with Ampere ARM-based CPUs, which enable efficient, reliable processing of large-scale video data due to the processors’ multi-core scalability and high throughput. This compute foundation is paired with Network Optix’s Nx Meta Video Platform, which provides intuitive, real-time management of thousands of cameras and IoT devices with open interoperability.

“DEEPX’s ultra-efficient AI semiconductors, combined with Ampere’s compute platform and Network Optix’s widely adopted VMS, clearly demonstrate the potential to bring next-generation intelligence to U.S. security and enterprise deployments,” said Lokwon Kim, Founder and CEO of DEEPX.

“Ampere processors bring the performance needed to handle demanding video analytics and vast data, while maintaining industry-leading energy efficiency,” said Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer at Ampere. “This combination of performance and efficiency is crucial for organizations deploying critical video infrastructure across large-scale data centers and efficient edge locations alike.”

“Network Optix is proud to contribute to this technology demonstration,” said James Cox, VP-Business Development at Network Optix. “Nx Meta Video Platform is trusted globally by enterprises, and this showcase proves how AI acceleration can enhance real-time video management at scale.”

Looking ahead, DEEPX will focus on early deployments with public institutions, smart cities, and large enterprise infrastructure projects, while engaging customers through webinars, industry exhibitions, and roadshows. Through the future availability of this solution, DEEPX aims to deliver lower operating costs, support ESG alignment, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate the transformation of the global physical security and video surveillance industry.

About DEEPX

DEEPX is a South Korea–based fabless AI semiconductor company pioneering ultra-low-power, high-efficiency on-device AI solutions. DEEPX develops Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and AI accelerators designed to deliver GPU-class performance at a fraction of the power and cost, enabling intelligence across devices, factories, cities, and beyond. With its “AI for Everyone and Everywhere” vision and global ecosystem of partners, DEEPX is committed to driving the next wave of edge and generative AI, making real-time intelligence universal, affordable, and ubiquitous.

About Ampere

Ampere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world’s first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency, and scalability. For more information, visit Ampere Computing .

About Network Optix

Network Optix is a premier enterprise video platform provider for security, transportation, smart city, and smart building markets. Our award-winning platform helps organizations improve security, protect assets, optimize operations, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Network Optix serves customers on every continent.

Contact Us

DEEPX PR Manager

Ella Lee

lah@deepx.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b51194c9-4599-4400-b041-f40bd6f8975d