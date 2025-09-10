R&D Ratios & Budgets Market Report 2025 | Fiscal 2023 and 2024 R&D Spending Insights for 2,700+ Companies: Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Rankings

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "R&D Ratios & Budgets Market Research Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive annual R&D Ratios & Budgets report covers over 2,700 companies and 280 industries with information on fiscal 2023 and 2024 R&D spending, 2024 revenue and R&D intensity ratio, as well as annual growth rates in R&D spending and sales.

Use it to track competition, set and justify R&D budgets, screen potential acquisitions, sell the laboratory and technology markets or plan new ventures and develop new products.

The report includes industry and R&D spender rankings.

Key Topics Covered:

Companies by Industry Class and SIC Number

Top 1,000 Companies by Size of R&D Budget

Companies Alphabetically by Company Name

Industry Composites by Industry Class

Industry Composites by Size of R&D Budget

Industry Composites Alphabetically by Industry Name

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcp87o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.