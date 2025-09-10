firmly.ai and CJ Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Native Commerce for Publishers and Merchants

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- firmly.ai, the leader in agentic commerce that provides embedded checkout infrastructure, and CJ , a leader in affiliate marketing, today announced a collaboration that will equip CJ’s network of publishers and merchants with turnkey access to seamless shopping experiences for consumers—unlocking new revenue streams, real-time attribution, and frictionless checkout across every emerging channel.

As publisher referral traffic continues to decline and consumers increasingly transact within new channels, publishers, affiliates and merchants face the same challenges of engaging and converting consumers. CJ’s integration with firmly.ai solves this by creating a native checkout solution for its merchant partners that allows them to convert consumers at the moment of inspiration without requiring any technical implementation. For CJ’s publisher partners, this means they now have access to a scalable native checkout solution that keeps the consumer within their platform to increase consumer engagement and better understand what their audience is buying at a user level.

“Affiliate marketing is no longer just about the click—it’s becoming the backbone of a new era in commerce media,” said Santi Pierini, CEO of CJ. “Our partnership with firmly.ai helps to accelerate CJ’s transformation from a leading affiliate network into a true commerce media network, enabling publishers and advertisers to monetize and transact wherever their audiences are—inside editorial content, on social platforms, through AI chatbots, in email, digital ads, and even shoppable CTV experiences. Together, we’re expanding the very definition of where and how commerce happens.”

As a result of the partnership, merchants using CJ gain plug-and-play access to this enterprise-grade checkout within every emerging channel and publisher platform while staying Merchant of Record and keeping attribution intact. Checkout experiences powered by the firmly.ai API ensure the merchant remains the Merchant of Record and improves ROI by reducing the number of clicks required by the consumer to checkout.

No longer do publishers need to integrate with each merchant individually nor do they need to invest in an expensive proprietary marketplace that has challenging economics and operational headaches. With the firmly.ai integration, CJ publishers now have the opportunity to transform content into seamless shopping experiences with virtually any e-commerce merchant. This gives the consumer comfort that they are shopping directly with the merchant and enables publishers to convert inspiration into revenue instead of just selling banner or referral clicks.

“CJ shares our vision to bring true agentic commerce to life,” said Kumar Senthil, CEO of firmly.ai. “By combining their expansive affiliate network with our unified commerce layer, we’re not just partnering—we’re transforming the shopping experience. Together, we’ll change how and where people buy, while driving real, measurable ROI for both publishers and merchants.”

For more information, please visit www.firmly.ai .



About firmly.ai

firmly.ai is the Agentic Commerce Platform that enables consumers to shop at the moment of inspiration. Its revolutionizing technology powers seamless commerce experiences across every digital touchpoint, serving as the connecting tissue between channels (social platforms, CTV, publishers, and AI chatbots) and merchants, without the need for complex integrations. With a single connection, firmly.ai connects any merchant to any channel, allowing merchants to reach new customers with zero engineering effort while remaining as the merchant of record. Founded by e-commerce innovators, firmly.ai is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About CJ

CJ is a commerce media network powered by its connected commerce platform. CJ unifies performance marketing across affiliate, social commerce, retail media, and lead generation. Backed by unparalleled data and a purpose-built platform, CJ helps advertisers, agencies, publishers, and creators drive intelligent growth at scale. As the industry’s largest and most trusted partnership ecosystem, CJ serves brands across retail, travel, finance, telco, and home services—connecting every touchpoint from discovery to action and engaging billions worldwide. Visit www.cj.com to learn more.

