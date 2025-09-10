A Sweet Debut: Wonderful Pistachios Introduces Chocolate-Covered Pistachios

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios is bringing a layer of indulgence to its fan-favorite snack lineup with the introduction of two products: Chocolate Sea Salt and Chocolate Toffee. With these launches, Wonderful Pistachios marks its debut in the confectionery category without straying from its commitment to premium quality products and innovation.

Chocolate Sea Salt and Chocolate Toffee pistachios deliver protein with a sweet punch and dark chocolate antioxidant goodness, offering consumers better-for-you ingredients when sweet cravings strike. Both products feature Wonderful Pistachios’ signature California-grown roasted pistachios, thinly dipped in rich dark chocolate made with 50% cacao, delivering a crave-worthy combination of salty and sweet that offers an indulgent twist on the brand’s award-winning portfolio.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for snacks that hit the sweet spot, literally and nutritionally,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “With Chocolate Sea Salt and Chocolate Toffee, we’re giving snackers the best of both worlds: The crisp crunch of pistachios paired with a bite-sized amount of dark chocolate decadence. We’re excited to introduce a treat that delivers indulgence without compromise.”

Designed for those who want to treat themselves while still making mindful choices, this new offering is a smart snack that doesn’t sacrifice flavor. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chocolate Sea Salt and Chocolate Toffee is now available in resealable four-ounce bags, launching first at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com.

Most recently, Wonderful Pistachios has experienced tremendous growth by adding bold and savory varieties to its roster that tap into today’s viral flavor trends. The launch of Chocolate Sea Salt and Chocolate Toffee marks the first time Wonderful Pistachios is creating an entirely new snacking category for itself. With this first step into chocolate, Wonderful Pistachios is expanding beyond traditional nut snacks and opening a whole new chapter for the brand.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com

