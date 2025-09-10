Hashdex Appoints Industry Veterans, Expanding U.S. Presence and Sales Efforts

New hires Justin Taylor, Jaron Carter, Chris Eurich and Tommy Trost strengthen regional sales, financial advisor engagement and support for index-based crypto investing across the United States

New York, September 10, 2025 – Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. (“Hashdex”), a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced the appointment of four seasoned Business Development Specialists in the United States—Justin Taylor, Jaron Carter, Chris Eurich, and Tommy Trost. These appointments mark an important step in expanding Hashdex’s U.S. presence and advancing its strategy to deliver regulated, index-based crypto investment solutions to financial advisors and institutions.

Each specialist will oversee a dedicated U.S. sales territory, delivering investment guidance, market insights, and portfolio construction consulting to help advisors achieve stronger outcomes for their clients through digital assets. They will report to Mick McLaughlin, Global Head of Distribution, who continues to cover the Western region.

“U.S. investors are increasingly exploring ways to incorporate digital assets through familiar, regulated vehicles,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. “By expanding our distribution team with proven professionals across key regions, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping advisors navigate this evolving asset class through index-based strategies such as the Nasdaq Crypto Index.”

Regional Appointments:

Justin Taylor — Northeastern U.S.

Taylor brings more than 30 years of experience in capital markets and wealth management, working with institutional investors such as hedge funds, asset managers, RIAs, and broker-dealers. He has held senior business development roles with the Advisor Credit Exchange and UBS, and served as Executive Director – Sales and Trading for Citigroup and Janney Montgomery. Taylor holds a Bachelors degree from Boston College.



Jaron Carter — Southeastern U.S.

Carter previously served as Vice President, Market Leader at BlackRock, where he managed advisor relationships and collaborated with teams to implement investment strategies, optimize portfolios, and grow their practices. His expertise spans ETFs, mutual funds, SMAs, alternative investments, and model portfolios. Carter holds a Bachelor’s degree from The University of Virginia, maintains Series 7 and Series 66 licenses, and is certified by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP).

Chris Eurich — Midwestern U.S.

Eurich has more than seven years of experience in asset management, banking, and financial advising. Most recently, he was a Regional Associate at William Blair Investment Management, leading investment sales across the Midwest. He previously served as a Private Client Banker at JPMorgan Chase and began his career as a Financial Representative at Northwestern Mutual. Eurich holds a B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Tommy Trost — Southwestern U.S.

Trost will lead Hashdex’s expansion in the Southwestern market. He began his career in client advisory at Charles Schwab before moving into institutional investment consulting, primarily serving as a performance analyst. Trost holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Mississippi.

“Each of these professionals brings deep expertise and strong relationships in their respective markets,” said Mick McLaughlin, Global Head of Distribution at Hashdex. “Their regional focus will enable us to better serve advisors, respond quickly to client needs, and ensure our products are accessible to investors across the country. As we expand our reach, these roles will be critical to delivering the exceptional service and education that Hashdex is known for globally.”

With approximately $1.5 billion in AUM and products available in 9 countries1, Hashdex is one of the world’s leading crypto asset managers. The firm launched the world’s first crypto index ETF and recently introduced the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (Ticker: NCIQ), the first multi-asset spot crypto ETP available to U.S. investors.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. The firm’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help open the crypto ecosystem to investors around the world. Hashdex co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto™ Index (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto index ETF2 and other innovative products, enabling investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. Since 2018, Hashdex has established itself as a global leader in crypto index ETFs, helping to pave the way for crypto’s mainstream adoption, with a range of products available in nine countries. Hashdex’s total AUM is approximately $1.5 billion3, and the firm currently offers four index products tracking the global version of the NCI™, including the largest multi-asset crypto ETF in the world.4 Additionally, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (“HASH”) recently won ETF Stream’s Digital Asset ETP of the year award.5

This material expresses Hashdex Group and its subsidiaries and affiliates (“Hashdex”)’s opinion for informational purposes only and does not consider the investment objectives, financial situation or individual needs of one or a particular group of investors. Certain opinions and viewpoints expressed may reflect personal views of the authors and not necessarily those of Hashdex. We recommend consulting specialized professionals for investment decisions. Investors are advised to carefully read the prospectus or regulations before investing their funds. The information and conclusions contained in this material may be changed at any time, without prior notice. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer, solicitation or recommendation regarding any investment management product or service. This information is not directed at or intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation or which would subject Hashdex to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. No part of this material may be (i) copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form by any means or (ii) redistributed without the prior written consent of Hashdex. By receiving or reviewing this material, you agree that this material is confidential intellectual property of Hashdex and that you will not directly or indirectly copy, modify, recast, publish or redistribute this material and the information therein, in whole or in part, or otherwise make any commercial use of this material without Hashdex’s prior written consentNasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. Corporations make no representation or warranty, whether express or implied, to the owners of the Fund(s) or any member of the public regarding the suitability of investing in securities in general or in the Fund(s) in particular, or the ability of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) to track overall market performance. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular digital asset or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any digital asset or any representation about the financial condition of a digital asset. Statements regarding Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate assets before investing. ADVICE FROM A FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

