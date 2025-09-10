Operation Homefront Selects Two Military Families to Receive Mortgage-Free Meritage Homes in Colorado and North Carolina

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our service members, along with their families, dedicate their lives to protecting the freedoms we enjoy daily. When their time in uniform ends, the transition to civilian life is not always easy, and purchasing a home in a safe and suitable area can be challenging. Today, in recognition of their service, Meritage Homes and Operation Homefront are pleased to announce the recipients of two brand-new, mortgage-free homes in Angier, NC and Colorado Springs, CO. The military veterans and their families will be presented with the keys during a ceremony in November in celebration of Veterans Day.

“We recognize the sacrifice that military members and their families make to serve our country, and we’re honored to give back to them. We hope these homes will give them the chance to put down roots in communities where they can thrive for years to come,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “We’re grateful to Operation Homefront for their continued partnership, and to our employees, suppliers, and trade partners who play a critical role in helping make these donations possible.”

Specialist Timothy Hunter, a Navy and National Guard veteran, and his family will receive a new 2,300+ square-foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home located in the River Glen community in Angier, NC.

“It [means] the world to us to finally be under the same roof, and we [can’t wait] to have Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthday parties with the whole family in our home,” said the Hunter family. “Plus, this home [will] give us a sense of community and connection with neighbors that we [have been missing] with apartment living.”

Aviation Apprentice David Green III, a Navy veteran, and his family will be presented with the keys to a new 2,000 square-foot, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home in the Lorson Ranch community in Colorado Springs, CO.

“We have been fighting to get caught up [as a family], [and] this program will change our lives,” said the Green family. “Being part of this program is a great opportunity that will affect us emotionally, mentally, and financially for years to come.”

“We’re proud to partner with Meritage Homes to provide new homes to these deserving military veterans and their families,” shared retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “It is more than just a roof over their heads; these homes offer the Hunter and the Green families hope for a stronger, more stable future with the opportunity to put down roots and build community, helping them achieve their American Dream.”

Upon move-in, each family enters Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans program, which provides veterans and their families the opportunity to live in a home while working directly with a financial counselor and a caseworker to help them prepare for homeownership and learn strategies for achieving financial success. Once they complete the program, after a period of 1-2 years, they receive the deed to the mortgage-free home.

For more information about the program, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2024. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 200,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families.

For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

