CheckSammy Doubles ZeroPoint Facility Network to Four Locations to Meet Growing Demand

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CheckSammy , a leader in innovative, tech-driven sustainability logistics, today announced it has doubled its ZeroPoint Facility (ZPF) network from two locations to four, with new sites now open in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Lakeland, Florida. This expansion comes in response to surging demand for the company’s secure, data-backed recycling and diversion solutions that protect brands and prove outcomes. Additional facilities in North America, Europe and the Middle East are planned for launch in 2026.

ZeroPoint Facilities are built for retailers, 3PLs, logistics companies, and manufacturers that need efficient, secure, and verified product diversion without disrupting existing operations. Clients simply send mixed materials as-is to a ZPF, where CheckSammy sorts and aggregates by material stream, and transports them through its nationwide network of recycling partners. These sustainability hubs accommodate shipments ranging from 53-foot semis to small mail-back boxes, ensuring maximum flexibility for companies of every size.

The expanded network encompasses more than 500,000 square feet of landfill diversion facilities, built to meet rising demand from Fortune 500 clients for proven alternatives to landfill. As the first in the world to combine diversion infrastructure with auditable data and carbon credit solutions, CheckSammy is setting a new standard for verified diversion at scale.

“Expanding our ZeroPoint Facility network is a major milestone for CheckSammy and our clients,” said Sam Scoten, CEO of CheckSammy. “Our ZPFs give clients a hassle-free way to securely remove unsellable products from circulation. They eliminate secondary-market risk that can cannibalize new sales, recover more value from recyclable materials, and provide the data transparency stakeholders demand.”

CheckSammy pioneered the ZeroPoint concept to give major brands the infrastructure and logistics to accelerate diversion results at scale, with verified proof and without investing in new infrastructure. Each ZPF not only sorts mixed materials into the appropriate streams but also issues Certificates of Destruction and Diversion, maintains full chain-of-custody tracking, delivers unprecedented analytics for auditable reporting and continuous improvement.

With the launch of the Indianapolis and Lakeland facilities, CheckSammy continues to lead the industry in sustainable product lifecycle solutions, reinforcing its commitment to reducing waste and supporting circular economy initiatives. Together, these facilities position CheckSammy as a cornerstone provider of scalable sustainability solutions trusted by the world’s largest brands.

About CheckSammy

CheckSammy is a sustainability technology company dedicated to helping brands, retailers, and manufacturers close the loop on their products through innovative diversion and recycling solutions. With a nationwide network of ZeroPoint Facilities and comprehensive tracking systems, CheckSammy enables secure destruction, verified reporting, and maximized material value to support environmental and business goals.