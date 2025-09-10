2025 Automotive Marketplaces Annual Report: Top 30 Auto Marketplaces by Revenue, Top 50 by Traffic, and Country-by-country Leaders in 67 Nations

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Marketplaces Annual Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI is hitting the gas on change in automotive marketplaces. It could steer them into a high-performance future - or slam the brakes on traffic, engagement, and revenue.

The 2025 Automotive Marketplaces Annual Report reveals the trends, threats, and opportunities reshaping the industry worldwide.

In 120+ pages of analysis, data, and rankings, you'll discover:

What's Inside:

AI's disruptive impact: How artificial intelligence is transforming dealer services, customer support, advertising, and listings - faster than any shift since the first online auto marketplace in 1994.

How artificial intelligence is transforming dealer services, customer support, advertising, and listings - faster than any shift since the first online auto marketplace in 1994. EV market reality check: Why optimism is cooling and how marketplaces are adjusting their electric vehicle strategies.

Why optimism is cooling and how marketplaces are adjusting their electric vehicle strategies. Data dilemmas: The opportunities of data-driven insights vs. the growing risks of scraping and data theft.

The opportunities of data-driven insights vs. the growing risks of scraping and data theft. Market leader spotlights: In-depth profiles of Amazon Autos, Car Group, La Centrale, SumAuto, and other major players.

In-depth profiles of Amazon Autos, Car Group, La Centrale, SumAuto, and other major players. Ones to watch: How Pace Group (Denmark) and Auto24.Africa are redefining the marketplace game in their regions.

How Pace Group (Denmark) and Auto24.Africa are redefining the marketplace game in their regions. Global rankings: Top 30 auto marketplaces by revenue Top 50 by traffic Country-by-country leaders in 67 nations



Your roadmap for 2025 and beyond: This report equips you with the intelligence to anticipate change, outpace competitors, and make confident strategic moves in an industry on the brink of reinvention.

Companies Featured

Amazon Autos

Car Group

La Centrale

SumAuto

Pace Group

Auto24.Africa

Key Topics Covered:

Industry trends

Generative AI ripping up the auto marketplace rulebook Marketplaces that don't evolve effectively as AI changes search and user behavior may eventually lose their competitive advantages

Despite dimmed forecasts, auto sites need eyes on EVs The future for EVs in Western markets doesn't seem as rosy as it did a few years ago, but the segment continues to expand

AI-powered car inspections: Funding flows into new tech In 2023, the value of the AI vehicle inspection market was estimated at $1.2 billion. It's expected to reach nearly $6 billion by the year 2032

Data scraping: Auto sites need defensive measures As automotive marketplaces evolve from pure advertising models to data-driven transactional businesses, protecting valuable data is crucial



Company spotlights

Auto marketplaces by revenue: World's Top 30 ranked A multi-vertical business led the rankings in 2024, fuelled by strong automotive businesses in Germany and France

Amazon Autos: Used cars added in important expansion The addition of used cars marks a giant step for Amazon, which looks to be finally taking its foray in automotive seriously page37

Car Group: Global business overtakes Australia revenues Car Group's global business is becoming more important for the company page46

La Centrale: New leadership raises standards La Centrale has updated its leadership team and increased marketing spend in a bid to catch up to LeBonCoin

SumAuto: Aiming to cement the No. 2 position SumAuto is strong with professional sellers, but it loses out on private-car sales listings to Coches.net and Wallapop

U.S. marketplaces: Next year could be tariff-ying Tariffs will increase new-car prices. But how much of those costs will be passed on to buyers and it will impact marketing spend is open to debate



Companies to watch

Pace Group: Supercharging pay-per-lead in Denmark The lightly funded business has been profitable since 2022, and is considering international expansion in the next few years

Auto24.Africa: Affordable cars and WhatsApp are keys The company uses 20 local agents, across five countries, and 30,000 square meters of premises



Top 50 auto marketplaces and classified sites

Top auto marketplaces / classified sites by country

