Refrigerants Global Market Report 2025: Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

The global market for refrigerants was valued at $25.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $27.2 billion in 2025 to reach $36.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 through 2030.







The global refrigerant market is driven by skyrocketing demand for refrigeration and AC systems across sectors ranging from residential and commercial buildings to automotive, industrial cold storage and electric vehicles (EVs). Growth drivers include rising global temperatures, urbanization and the expanding middle class, particularly in developing economies. Significant opportunities are emerging from adopting natural refrigerants (such as CO2, ammonia and hydrocarbons) and modernizing cold chains for the pharmaceutical and food industries.

The ongoing shift toward sustainable, low-global warming potential (GWP) solutions, spurred by regulations and consumer demand, adds further dynamism to the market. Despite these opportunities, the market faces challenges from high production costs, such as retrofitting and replacing refrigeration/AC systems, strict regulatory compliance, and safety and toxicity issues of refrigerants.



Report Scope



This report provides an analysis of market trends in the global refrigerant market. This report includes the refrigerant industry's technological, economic and business evaluations and provides forecasts of global markets. The report discusses the market forces, the leading manufacturers and emerging opportunities. All market value estimates are based on an analysis of multiple factors and manufacturer revenues, offering insight into the refrigerant industry.

The report segments the market by type, application and region:

Type: synthetic (hydrofluoroolefins, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons and others) and natural (ammonia, CO?, propane, isobutane and others).

synthetic (hydrofluoroolefins, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons and others) and natural (ammonia, CO?, propane, isobutane and others). Application: air conditioning (AC) systems (split AC, window AC, variable refrigerant flow [VRF]), refrigeration systems (industrial, commercial [retail food, commercial properties, and other], domestic), mobile AC, chillers and others.

air conditioning (AC) systems (split AC, window AC, variable refrigerant flow [VRF]), refrigeration systems (industrial, commercial [retail food, commercial properties, and other], domestic), mobile AC, chillers and others. Region: North America, Europe (including the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium), Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The report analyzes the supply chain for the industry as well as the drivers and regional forces of the refrigerant market. This report includes forecasts for the market's growth from 2025 to 2030. It includes profiles of leading manufacturers, ESG developments, the competitive landscape, and regulatory aspects, both international and regional.



The report includes:

204 data tables and 50 additional tables

An overview of the global market for refrigerants

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, and forecasts for 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the refrigerants, accompanied by a market share analysis by region, type and application

Analysis of current and future demand in the global refrigerants market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Discussion on preference of greener refrigerants such as ammonia, isobutene, propane and carbon dioxide, over fluorocarbon refrigerants due to high ozone-depleting potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP)

Review of patent grants for innovations related to the refrigerant industry across major categories

Impact analysis of AI adoption on the refrigerants market, including case studies, disruption trends, and market spending and investment scenario

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the refrigerant market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Daikin Industries Ltd., Linde plc., AGC Inc., The Chemours Co., Honeywell International Inc., Orbia, and Arkema

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Classification of Refrigerants

Based on Flammability

Based on the Boiling Point

Types of Refrigerants

Primary Refrigerants

Secondary Refrigerants

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Suppliers

Manufacturing and Processing

Distribution and Sales

End Users

Import-Export Analysis

Impact of the U.S. Tariffs

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Demand for Refrigeration and AC Demand for Refrigerants in the Pharmaceutical Industry Use of Refrigerants in the Automotive Industry

Market Restraints Costs Associated with Low-GWP Refrigerants and Retrofitting Environmental and Safety Regulations

Market Challenges Toxicity and Flammability Issues Management and Disposal of Harmful Refrigerants

Market Opportunities Adoption of Natural Refrigerants Refrigerants in Niche Businesses



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

Regulations

Montreal Protocol

Kigali Amendment

F-Gas Regulation

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Shift Toward Low-GWP Refrigerants

Alternative Cooling Technologies

Refrigerant Recycling

Next-Generation Natural Refrigerants

Solid-State Cooling

Patent Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis, by Type Synthetic Refrigerants Natural Refrigerants

Market Analysis, by Application AC Systems Refrigeration Systems Mobile AC Systems Chillers Other Refrigeration Systems

Market Analysis, by Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East and Africa South America



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Share Analysis Daikin Industries Ltd. Linde Plc AGC Inc. The Chemours Company Honeywell International Inc.

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Expansions, Partnerships and Product Developments

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Refrigerant Industry: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Issues in the Refrigerant Sector

ESG Performance Analysis

Status of ESG in the Refrigerant Industry

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Company Profiles

A-Gas International Ltd.

AGC Inc.

Arkema

Brothers Gas

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Harp International Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Linde PLC

National Refrigerants Ltd.

Orbia

Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd.

SRF Ltd.

The Chemours Co.

