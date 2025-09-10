Refrigerants Global Market Report 2025: Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerants: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for refrigerants was valued at $25.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $27.2 billion in 2025 to reach $36.7 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2025 through 2030.
The global refrigerant market is driven by skyrocketing demand for refrigeration and AC systems across sectors ranging from residential and commercial buildings to automotive, industrial cold storage and electric vehicles (EVs). Growth drivers include rising global temperatures, urbanization and the expanding middle class, particularly in developing economies. Significant opportunities are emerging from adopting natural refrigerants (such as CO2, ammonia and hydrocarbons) and modernizing cold chains for the pharmaceutical and food industries.
The ongoing shift toward sustainable, low-global warming potential (GWP) solutions, spurred by regulations and consumer demand, adds further dynamism to the market. Despite these opportunities, the market faces challenges from high production costs, such as retrofitting and replacing refrigeration/AC systems, strict regulatory compliance, and safety and toxicity issues of refrigerants.
Report Scope
This report provides an analysis of market trends in the global refrigerant market. This report includes the refrigerant industry's technological, economic and business evaluations and provides forecasts of global markets. The report discusses the market forces, the leading manufacturers and emerging opportunities. All market value estimates are based on an analysis of multiple factors and manufacturer revenues, offering insight into the refrigerant industry.
The report segments the market by type, application and region:
- Type: synthetic (hydrofluoroolefins, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons and others) and natural (ammonia, CO?, propane, isobutane and others).
- Application: air conditioning (AC) systems (split AC, window AC, variable refrigerant flow [VRF]), refrigeration systems (industrial, commercial [retail food, commercial properties, and other], domestic), mobile AC, chillers and others.
- Region: North America, Europe (including the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium), Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The report analyzes the supply chain for the industry as well as the drivers and regional forces of the refrigerant market. This report includes forecasts for the market's growth from 2025 to 2030. It includes profiles of leading manufacturers, ESG developments, the competitive landscape, and regulatory aspects, both international and regional.
The report includes:
- 204 data tables and 50 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for refrigerants
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, and forecasts for 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the refrigerants, accompanied by a market share analysis by region, type and application
- Analysis of current and future demand in the global refrigerants market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Discussion on preference of greener refrigerants such as ammonia, isobutene, propane and carbon dioxide, over fluorocarbon refrigerants due to high ozone-depleting potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP)
- Review of patent grants for innovations related to the refrigerant industry across major categories
- Impact analysis of AI adoption on the refrigerants market, including case studies, disruption trends, and market spending and investment scenario
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the refrigerant market, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Daikin Industries Ltd., Linde plc., AGC Inc., The Chemours Co., Honeywell International Inc., Orbia, and Arkema
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|213
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$27.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$36.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Classification of Refrigerants
- Based on Flammability
- Based on the Boiling Point
- Types of Refrigerants
- Primary Refrigerants
- Secondary Refrigerants
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials and Suppliers
- Manufacturing and Processing
- Distribution and Sales
- End Users
- Import-Export Analysis
- Impact of the U.S. Tariffs
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Demand for Refrigeration and AC
- Demand for Refrigerants in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Use of Refrigerants in the Automotive Industry
- Market Restraints
- Costs Associated with Low-GWP Refrigerants and Retrofitting
- Environmental and Safety Regulations
- Market Challenges
- Toxicity and Flammability Issues
- Management and Disposal of Harmful Refrigerants
- Market Opportunities
- Adoption of Natural Refrigerants
- Refrigerants in Niche Businesses
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario
- Regulations
- Montreal Protocol
- Kigali Amendment
- F-Gas Regulation
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- Shift Toward Low-GWP Refrigerants
- Alternative Cooling Technologies
- Refrigerant Recycling
- Next-Generation Natural Refrigerants
- Solid-State Cooling
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Type
- Synthetic Refrigerants
- Natural Refrigerants
- Market Analysis, by Application
- AC Systems
- Refrigeration Systems
- Mobile AC Systems
- Chillers
- Other Refrigeration Systems
- Market Analysis, by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Share Analysis
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Linde Plc
- AGC Inc.
- The Chemours Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Strategic Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Expansions, Partnerships and Product Developments
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Refrigerant Industry: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Issues in the Refrigerant Sector
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Status of ESG in the Refrigerant Industry
- ESG Score Analysis
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
Company Profiles
- A-Gas International Ltd.
- AGC Inc.
- Arkema
- Brothers Gas
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dongyue Group
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
- Harp International Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Linde PLC
- National Refrigerants Ltd.
- Orbia
- Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd.
- SRF Ltd.
- The Chemours Co.
