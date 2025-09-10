Pharmaceutical Drug Development Annual Market Review 2024-2025 | Key Shifts and Strategic Priorities for Companies Navigating Evolving Pharma Ecosystem

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drug Development Annual Review - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report investigates the year 2024 in the pharmaceutical industry from the standpoint of drug development. It provides a high-level analysis of key trends and movements within the industry via regulatory, clinical, and market-based analysis, allowing you to discern the large-scale changes and how best to pivot to prioritize them within your sector.



This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 21 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends in future pharmaceutical sales forecasts and company pipelines.

This report is required reading for:

Investors that want to understand past trends impacting the biopharmaceutical industry as well as identifying companies to invest in

Companies that are interested in entering the biopharmaceutical space and where best to focus on

Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking to see which companies lead the industry in the past and how they led

Small and medium pharma who want to focus their drug portfolio on future trends and are looking for partnership opportunities

Reasons to Buy

Insights on how drug development in 2024 may impact future approvals

Insights on how drug approvals in 2024 may impact future drug development and approval trends

Sales and regulatory-based insights into 2024 covering various drugs and companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 2024 Pipeline Development

2.1 Top pipeline therapy areas



2. 2 Pipeline drugs by highest development stage

2.3 Top drugs by molecule type

2.4 Top drugs by target



3 2024 Approvals

3.1 FDA, EMA, Japan regulatory approvals, 2022-2024

3.2 US Fast Track Designation approvals, 2022-2024

3.3 Rare Pediatric disease designation approvals, 2022-2024



4 2024 Sales

4.1 2023 vs 2024 sales

4.2 2023 vs 2024 company market capitalization



5 Key Findings



6 Appendix

Companies Featured

Pfizer

Merck & Co

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Abbvie

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Astrazeneca Plc

GSK plc

Bristol Myers-Squibb Co

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7ilb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.