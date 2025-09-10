Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), legal entity code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, which was held on 10 September 2025, passed the following resolutions:

1. Agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

2. Approval of the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

3. Allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the period ended 30 June 2025, which is shorter than the financial year.

3.1. To allocate a dividend of EUR 0.683 per ordinary registered share of AB “Ignitis grupė” to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” and pay dividends of EUR 49,441,659.68 in total to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

Information about the above-mentioned resolutions is also available on the Group's website and at the premises of the Group (Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius) by scheduling an appointment in advance via email at IR@ignitis.lt.

Additional information on allocated dividends

The Group notes that the persons entitled to receive dividends are those who are the owners of the Group's ORS at the end of the record date, i.e., at the end of 24 September 2025. The ex-date, from which the Group’s ORS acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2 do not qualify for dividends for the first half of 2025, is 23 September 2025.

The dividends will be paid on 3 October 2025 to the managers of the securities accounts of the Group’s shareholders through the Nasdaq CSD SE Lithuanian branch. The dividend amount, after the deduction of personal or corporate income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the ORS (hereinafter – GDR) of the Group must take into account the specifics of legal regulation of the GDRs, market differences and must consult with the GDR issuer - the Bank of New York Mellon ( link ), its authorised party or their securities managers regarding the moment of entitlement to receive dividends and other aspects, including eligibility of tax exemptions, application of treaties on avoidance of double taxation and refunding of taxes related to investments into GDRs.

Detailed information on the dividend payment procedure, including guidance on taxation, is available in the attachment and on the Group’s website .

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

