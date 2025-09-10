Blue Mantis Introduces Comprehensive and Fully Managed Cybersecurity Service to Defend Midsized Businesses Against Advanced Threats

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a security-first IT services provider specializing in helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies, today introduced Blue Mantis Protect, a fully-managed cybersecurity service built for midmarket organizations that combines AI-powered threat detection with decades of human cybersecurity expertise to help IT teams secure their infrastructure.

Designed to address the specific requirements of midsized businesses, Mantis Protect integrates and enhances the security operational capabilities of an IT team. It delivers 24/7/365 AI-enhanced threat detection and response, proactive dark web monitoring, comprehensive vulnerability management, and threat hunting, fully managed by Blue Mantis’ security analysts under a predictable subscription model.

“Midmarket organizations face the same cybersecurity threats as large enterprises, but often without the in-house resources to defend against them,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis. “Mantis Protect is purpose-built to close that gap and strengthen their defense posture, delivering enterprise-grade protection without the capital and operational burden of running an in-house SOC.”

A Modular, Scalable Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Mantis Protect’s modular service offerings include an ecosystem of nine solutions that can be deployed individually or collectively. It includes:

Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Real-time threat detection and live incident response powered by cloud-native platform and adaptive machine learning models.

Managed EDR / XDR: Continuously monitors and protects every device—on-site or remote—with custom policies that adapt and automatically respond to evolving risks.

Managed Email Security: Proactively blocking phishing, malware, and account takeovers and more, before they ever reach a users' inbox.

Managed Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP): Delivering full visibility into cloud risks—across AWS, Azure, GCP and Kubernetes.

Managed Secure Service Edge (SSE): Enforcing zero-trust access and keeping remote workforces secure, without slowing productivity and replacing vulnerable VPNs.

Threat Hunting: Proactively detects hidden threats before they impact operations.

Vulnerability Management: Continuously scans, assesses and prioritizes security gaps and vulnerabilities within networks, applications, and devices.

Dark Web Monitoring: Automates analysis of 3.5 million daily events to identify exposed employee credentials and sensitive information.

Automates analysis of 3.5 million daily events to identify exposed employee credentials and sensitive information. GRC as a Service: Simplifies compliance and risk management for frameworks such as NIST CSF, PCI DSS, HIPAA and more.



When combined with our broader Managed Services portfolio, Mantis Protect becomes a powerful force multiplier—enabling customers to move from reactive to proactive and predictive security operations with unified visibility, control, and confidence.

“We needed to consolidate and simplify our security and IT operations,” said James Aikman, Head of Information Technology and Operations at a major publishing company. “Our previous MSSP experience was fragmented and not aligned with our desired security posture. Mantis Protect is addressing these issues by unifying xDR, MDR, vulnerability management, threat hunting, with traditional IT managed services across our complete enterprise."

“With Mantis Protect, midmarket enterprises gain a seamlessly integrated solution that immediately enhances their defense posture,” said Jay Martin, CISO at Blue Mantis. “It’s a practical response to the complexity and fatigue IT teams face—engineered to deliver measurable impact without disrupting day-to-day operations.”

To learn more about Mantis Protect, please visit: https://www.bluemantis.com/blue-mantis-protect/

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and managed services. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with office locations in greater Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Bangalore, India, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by the leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

Contact

Touchdown PR for Blue Mantis

tdbm@touchdownpr.com