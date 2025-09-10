U.S. Fruit Beverages Market Report 2025-2029, with Profiles of Leading Companies including PAI Partners, Coca-Cola/Minute Maid, Ocean Spray, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Welch's, Lassonde, and more

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit Beverages in the U.S. through 2029: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Against a backdrop of topline global fruit beverage trends, this market research report provides in-depth coverage of the U.S. fruit beverage market and its key sub-segments including juices, juice blends, fruit drinks, refrigerated, shelf stable, concentrates and organic. It also breaks out nectars and superpremium juice and offers other key splits such as flavor by type, distribution channel break-outs, not-from-concentrate vs. from-concentrate, etc. A section exploring the powdered fruit drink market is also provided. Company and brand data is provided.

This comprehensive market report also includes consumer demographics, ad expenditures a look at the regional market, packaging, pricing, imports and more. Five-year U.S. market forecasts are provided for the fruit beverage category and its sub-segments, flavors, packaging, regions, sales channels data etc.

The study presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with an executive summary highlighting key developments and a detailed discussion of the leading fruit beverage companies.

This year's edition includes five-year forecasts on a broad range of topics, making it an even better tool for spotting trends and opportunities in the fruit beverages industry and determining where to focus future resources for maximum success.

Questions answered in this in-depth market report include:

Which companies and brands in the United States experienced growth in 2024 and which did not?

How much fruit juice is consumed per capita in the United States and how has this changed in recent years? How does this compare to fruit drink consumption?

How did the various market segments perform in 2024, and how are they like to develop over the next five years?

Which flavors of fruit beverages are growing the fastest? How will flavor by flavor market share trends shift over the next five years? How will fruit drink flavor trends differ from pure fruit juice trends? How will shelf stable flavor trends differ from chilled?

Which segment of the market is expected to perform better through 2029 - juices or drinks?

Which nations ship the most fruit juices to the U.S. and where are the leading destinations for U.S. juice?

This fruit beverages research report features:

The report surveys the landscape of this stalwart beverage category, with volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.

All aspects of the market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, flavor and processing method. Powdered and organic statistics are included along with advertising and demographic data.

Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of all facets of the market including:

Historical and current statistics and BMC's exclusive projections on multiple facets of the market.

A look at the U.S. regional markets, with past, current and future volume and growth of fruit juice and fruit drinks.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales and volume data. Coverage includes Tropicana (now majority owned by PAI), PepsiCo, Coca-Cola/Minute Maid, Ocean Spray, Keurig Dr Pepper, Florida's Natural Growers, Welch's, Castillo Hermanos (Juicy Juice and Sunny Delight), The Kraft Heinz Company, Tree Top, The Wonderful Company and Lassonde Industries and more.

Company and brand historical and current data

Data on shelf-stable, from-concentrate and not-from-concentrate juices, frozen concentrate and chilled, ready-to-serve fruit beverages, nectars and superpremium juice through 2029.

Fruit juice and drink volume by flavor and container type through 2029.

Statistics on imported and exported fruit juices by flavor and country of origin and country of destination.

Advertising expenditures of the leading companies and a look at category spending by media type.

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands.

An overview of the powdered and organic fruit beverages segments and the key players.

Five-year projections for the fruit beverage market including sub-segments, flavor trends, packaging, regions, sales channels and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Fruit Beverage Category Definitions

The U.S. Fruit Beverage Market

Fruit Beverages' Share of U.S. Multiple Beverage Market Volume 2019 versus 2024

Beverage Category Volume Trends 2024

Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category, 2024

Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2018-2024

Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2019 versus 2024

Fruit Beverage Volume and Wholesale Dollar Growth Trends by Segment 2019-2024

Fruit Beverage Per Capita Consumption 1999-2024

Fruit Beverage Regional Volume Shares 2024

Fruit Beverage Categories and Trends

Competitive Landscape

Notable New Products in 2024 and 2025

Leading Fruit Beverage Companies by Volume 2024

Leading Fruit Beverage Companies' Share of Volume, 2019 and 2024

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Volume 2024

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands' Share of Volume 2019 and 2024

Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2024

Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2019 and 2024

Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2024

Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2019 and 2024

Fruit Beverage Gallonage by Segment 2024

Share of Fruit Beverage Volume by Segment 2019 and 2024

Superpremium Juice

Superpremium Juice Volume 2019-2024

Fruit Juice Volume by Flavor 2024

Fruit Juice Share of Volume by Flavor 2019 and 2024

Fruit Drink Volume by Flavor 2024

Fruit Drink Share of Volume by Flavor 2019 and 2024

Imported Fruit Juice by Volume 2024

Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Flavor 2019 and 2024

Imported Fruit Juice by Country of Origin 2024

Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Country of Origin 2019 and 2024

Exported Fruit Juice Volume 2019-2024

Fruit Beverages by Distribution Channel 2024

Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2019 and 2024

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Advertising Spending 20242

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Share of Advertising Spending 2024

Fruit Beverage Advertising Spending by Media 2024

Fruit Beverage Advertising Share by Media 2019 and 2024

Outlook and Future

Projected Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2004-2029

Projected Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2024 and 2029

Projected Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2024 and 2029

Projected Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2024 and 2029

Fruit Beverage Volume and Share by Distribution Channel 2024-2029

Projected Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2024 and 2029

Leading Company Profiles

Fruit Beverage Companies and Their Brands:

PAI Partners

Coca-Cola Company/Minute Maid

Ocean Spray

PepsiCo

Keurig Dr Pepper

Florida's Natural Growers

Welch's

Castillo Hermanos

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tree Top, Inc.

Lassonde Industries Inc.

The Wonderful Company

