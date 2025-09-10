ODW Logistics’ Renee Dudzinski Honored with 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award for Rising Leadership and Client Success

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics (ODW) announced today that Renee Dudzinski, Senior Team Lead, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award. The honor, presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics, celebrates women under 39 who are shaping the future of the supply chain industry through their leadership, innovation, and dedication.

Dudzinski joined ODW in 2017 and has since advanced through multiple leadership positions, most recently being promoted to Senior Team Lead in 2025. She quickly distinguished herself by mastering the nuances of the transportation industry, excelling in client management, and driving business growth. Her leadership has guided both her team and clients to new levels of performance and opportunity.

“I am humbled to be recognized with the Women in Supply Chain Award. This honor reflects the incredible support of my colleagues and the clients I am fortunate to partner with each day,” said Dudzinski. “At ODW Logistics, I’ve had the opportunity to grow alongside a talented team and to help others do the same. I’m proud of the culture we’ve built together and excited to continue driving innovation, growth, and opportunity across our organization.”

As a leader, Dudzinski has managed enterprise accounts and overseen a growing team of account managers. Under her direction, accounts have achieved measurable growth while her team members have advanced in their own professional development. In late 2024, she expanded her scope of responsibility by absorbing ODW’s Parcel operations, strengthening client and carrier partnerships, and ensuring operational excellence.

Beyond client and operational success, Dudzinski serves as an instructor for internal training courses, is a key member of the Engagement Committee and the Enrich Committee, and participates in Women in Logistics and other company initiatives. Her efforts foster stronger employee engagement, build trust across teams, and reinforce ODW’s core values of Trust, Team, Opportunity, and Respect.

“Renee’s journey from an entry-level role to Senior Team Lead is a testament to her talent, determination, and commitment to excellence,” said Dean Freson, General Manager at ODW Logistics. “She has not only earned the trust of our clients but has also become a mentor and role model for her peers. Her leadership strengthens our business and culture, and we are thrilled to see her recognized as one of the rising stars in our industry.”

The Women in Supply Chain Award recognizes leaders who drive measurable success while advancing workplace culture and development. Dudzinski’s career trajectory, dedication to clients, and leadership within ODW exemplify the spirit of this honor and underscore the company’s commitment to investing in talent and future growth.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com

