Remee Wire & Cable Announces Newly Expanded Line of ClearCast™ Cables for the Broadcast and Audio/Video Industries

FLORIDA, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, announced the launch of their newly expanded line of broadcast and audio/video cables under the brand ClearCast™. This new line of reliable cable products represents a renewed dedication to the broadcast industry with innovative cabling solutions, many of which Remee has supplied for decades.

Remee provides ClearCast™ Cables to systems integrators and installers, OEM broadcast engineers, sound system installers, and others in the industry who require dependable signals with great clarity.

The new ClearCast™ product families include the following:

SMPTE 311 Camera Cables – Includes standard configurations, Riser rated cables, and cables for wet locations and rugged environments, along with 3- and 4-channel cables.

Fiber Optic Cables – Tight buffered premise/distribution cables, easier to terminate than loose tube fiber; ideally suited for stadiums and cable runs in entertainment venues; Plenum or Riser rated, Indoor or Outdoor, Armored and Non-Armored.

Speaker Cables – Analog audio and speaker cables for recording studios, TV and radio stations, sound system installations and other audio applications; Plenum or Riser rated; 16-2 constructions are typically used for speaker cables in houses of worship and conference rooms. Larger gauge sizes are typically used for broadcast applications, stadiums and arenas for distributed audio.

Digital & Analog Audio Cables – Shielded single and multichannel audio cables for recording and production studios, sound systems, and other audio applications; Plenum, Riser, and Wet Location options.

HD 4K Coaxial Cables – These precision digital video coax cables operate at 6 GHz for HD/SDI video transmission; dual shielded, Riser rated, and sweep tested to 6.0 GHz.

STREAMline™ LAN & Premise Cables – Remee’s long-standing expertise in structured cabling for premise networks is also leveraged to provide cabling solutions for stadiums, arenas, studios, and other broadcast and A/V venues.

STREAMline™ Bundled Snake Cables – Remee provides custom-made audio and video snake cables by bundling multiple cables under one jacket to create a cleaner, easier-to-manage cabling system to connect multiple components. Bundled HD-SDI video coax cables are ideal for dual- and quad-link requirements while keeping environments neat and tidy.

Tom Valentine, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing for Remee Wire and Cable, stated, “Remee has created a combination of new and legacy cables to meet the specific needs of the broadcast and audio/video industries, engineered with installers and end users in mind. Our newly rebranded ClearCast™ line is evidence of our renewed commitment to the broadcast industry.”

For more information and new updated data sheets on each cable family and part number, see our ClearCast™ Cables page on our website.

Learn more about Remee Wire & Cable.

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable, as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company’s start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee’s engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company’s product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a wide selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our “dual personality” and the best of both worlds.

For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit www.remee.com, email us at info@remee.com, or call 1-800-431-3864.

