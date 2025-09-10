Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT); Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV); LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD); and Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) – Class Action Reaches Settlement:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT), through certain of its officers, provided positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and materially misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Applied Therapeutics’ Phase III INSPIRE trial; notably, electronic data capture issues and a dosing error in the dose-escalation phase of the study. The Complaint further alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Applied Therapeutics’ securities at artificially inflated prices.



On August 25, 2025, the parties reported to the Court that they had agreed to settle the securities fraud class action.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV), through certain of its officers, represented to investors that they were closely monitoring cost trends associated with the redetermination process and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states were sufficient to address the risk and cost profiles of those patients staying on Medicaid programs. In fact, sicker patients with higher acuity tended to remain on Medicaid after redetermination, leading to higher per-patient costs. This increase in cost was occurring at a rate that was not adequately reflected in Elevance’s rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024. As a result, the Complaint alleges Defendants’ positive statements concerning Elevance’s close monitoring of the redeterminations, the actuarial soundness of its rates and the prudence of its forecasts were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) :

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated LifeMD’s competitive position; (2) Defendants were reckless in raising LifeMD’s 2025 guidance, considering that they had not properly accounted for rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD’s RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about LifeMD’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.



