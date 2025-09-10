Emerging Snacks Flavors and Ingredients Analysis Report 2025 | Hot Honey, Pumpkin, Dill Pickle, Peas, Tapioca and Matcha

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Emerging Flavors and Ingredients in Snacks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report looks into the emerging ingredients in snacks, identified through Ai Palette and analyzed with Ai Palette and the analyst data.



The report identifies six emerging ingredients in six top markets, which are all high engagement and high growth. These six ingredients are examined through innovation examples and consumer appeal, as well as with relevant news and social media conversations.



Scope

Hot honey, pumpkin, dill pickle, peas, tapioca and matcha are the names emerging ingredients in snacks.

These ingredients bring new flavors and textures into the snack category, with innovation growing to appeal to experimental consumers.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the latest consumer sentiment toward snacks .

Identify the key target audience for snacks.

Understand overarching trends within snacks and how to utilize them.

Plan for the future with expectations about the growth of snacks.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Ingredients

Pumpkin

Dill Pickle

Tapioca.

Hot Honey

Peas

Matcha

Takeaways

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Kind

Trader Joe's

Manora

Instagram

Nuts to You

Kettle Chips

Orville

Oishi

Bento

Sainsbury's

Asda

Pringles

Ritz

Brave

Taking the Pea

Oreo

Snacksy

Marukyo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbj9ly

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.