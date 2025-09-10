2025 Opportunities in the Global Savory Snacks Sector Featuring PepsiCo, Intersnack Group, Kellogg's, Campbell Soup, and Want Want Group

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Savory Snacks Sector 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global savory snacks sector was valued at $202.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $254.2 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 4.7%. The sector's volumes will reach 18 billion kg in 2029, at a CAGR of 2%.

The report rovides an overview of current savory snacks scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Processed snacks was the largest category in terms of value, followed by potato chips. High urbanization levels, rising disposable incomes, busy lifestyles and the demand for convenience, and the introduction of innovative flavor profiles are contributing to the heightened demand for convenient snack products. In the Asia-Pacific region, urbanization and a growing middle-class population is driving the demand for savory snacks products. As a result, the region is expected outpace all other regions with a value CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



The growing consumer emphasis on healthier savory snacks is stimulating the demand for products with wholesome ingredients, such as whole grains, nuts, and seeds in the sector. Moreover, growing busy lifestyles are enabling consumers to opt for convenient and innovation snack products. As a result, manufacturers are formulating products with such aspects to improve their shares.



Scope: This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global savory snacks sector, analyzing data from 108 countries

Global snapshot: Includes executive summary, current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The section also touches on the key growth enablers and inhibitors for the sector.

Sector snapshot: The analysis provides a global overview, along with regional and category-level data and analysis. It also includes a regional overview across five regions-Americas, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Western Europe-highlighting sector size and evolution, value and volume shares by category, and growth drivers for each region.

Consumer trends: Provides an overview of evolving consumer trends, supported by the analyst's in-house consumer surveys, and product examples.

Country deep-dive: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure. Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2024-29, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the outlook for each region.

Health & wellness analysis*: Provides insights on health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector at a global and regional level during 2019-24. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving sales of savory snacks products across the five regions in 2024. It also covers the market shares of leading companies offering savory snacks products with health and wellness attributes.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at the global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Distribution overview: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global savory snacks sector in 2024. It covers modern retail, traditional retail, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, specialist retail, direct, and other distribution channels.

Packaging analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (during 2024-29) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales of savory snacks.

Select industry metrics: The section provides topline statistics and analysis for different alternate datasets, such as patent filings, job analytics, and deals in 2024.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Global Snapshot

Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Enablers and Inhibitors

Sector Snapshot

Global Overview

Regional Overview

Consumer Trends

Country Deep Dive

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Americas

Canada

Chile

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Regional Overview

Eastern Europe

Poland

Croatia

Regional Overview

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Regional Overview

Western Europe

UK

Germany

Regional Overview

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape - Sector Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Category Analysis

Distribution Overview

Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Appendix

Definitions

About the Analyst

Companies Featured

PepsiCo

Intersnack Group

Kellogg's Company

Campbell Soup Company

Want Want Group

