Global Underground Mining Tele-remote and Autonomous Equipment Development Analysis Report 2025 | Leading OEM is Sandvik, Who with Caterpillar and Epiroc, Account for the Vast Majority of the Market

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of tele-remote and autonomous equipment in the global underground mining sector, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leading OEM is Sandvik, followed by Caterpillar and Epiroc.



This report provides an analysis of LHDs and underground mining trucks operating tele-remote control and fully autonomous systems. It includes machines sold with these systems as well as those retrofitted, for example by automation providers such as RCT (now part of Epiroc), Nautilus and Hard-Line. Machines fitted with line of sight (LOS) automation have been excluded from this report.

The total population of tele-remote control and autonomous underground mining trucks and LHDs is estimated at 1,243 including both autonomous-ready equipment as well as those operating autonomously. Of this, over half is in Australia and Canada, combined, with the US having the next highest share.



Over half of the world's tele-remote and autonomous LHDs and underground mining trucks are in Australia and Canada, combined, with the US having the next highest share. The leading OEM is Sandvik, who, together with Caterpillar and Epiroc, account for the vast majority of the market.



Scope

The report analyses the development of tele-remote and autonomous LHDs and mining trucks operating underground, tracking additions over time and specifying the brands and models used across mines. Future plans for further additions or introductions of tele-remote and autonomous underground trucks and LHDs are included as well as details of the benefits achieved from the use of this equipment by miners.

Reasons to Buy

Track the development of autonomous LHDs and trucks in underground mines.

Drill down to numbers of autonomous and tele-remote vehicles by brand and model at each mine for over half of the total population.

Compare the use of autonomous and tele-remote vehicles by mining company.

Identify the benefits achieved from the use of autonomous and tele-remote vehicles in underground mines by miners.

View future plans for the introduction of autonomous and tele-remote vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Global population of tele-remote/autonomous equipment

Estimated share by automation provider

Estimated share by miner

Regional overviews

Equipment models

Benefits

Key developments

Appendix

Companies Featured

Caterpillar

Epiroc

Sandvik

RCT

Nautilus

Hard-Line

Alpha Industrial Intelligence

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore

Barrick Gold

Codelco

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Glencore Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwvni5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.