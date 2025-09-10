68 Plaque Psoriasis (Country) Market Analysis and Sales Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plaque Psoriasis: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast - Update (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Plaque Psoriasis (PsO) market through 2030.



The analyst estimated the value of the global PsO market to be $11.6 billion across the 7MM in 2020. By 2030, PsO sales across are expected to grow to $30.1 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% over the 10-year forecast period. Major drivers of growth in the PsO market over the forecast period include a steady increase in total diagnosed prevalence across the 7MM and launches of five new pipeline agents: icotrokinra (JNJ-2113), sonelokimab, orismilast, piclidenoson, and TAK-279.

Across the 68 markets, sales in the PsO market were $16.4billion in 2020, growing to $44.0 billion in 2030. The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 70.5% and 68.4% of 68-market sales in 2020 and 2030, respectively.



Overview of Plaque Psoriasis (PsO), including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized Plaque Psoriasis (PsO) therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2020 to 2030.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the PsO therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for PsO treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Plaque Psoriasis (PsO) therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM and 68M Plaque Psoriasis (PsO) therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM and 68M Plaque Psoriasis (PsO) therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders and payers interviewed for this report

2.3.1 Key opinion leaders

2.3.2 Payers

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Analyst

2.5.2 Therapy Area Director

2.5.3 Epidemiologist

2.5.4 Epidemiology reviewers

2.5.5 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

2.5.6 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis, and Competitive Intelligence



Companies Featured

Amgen Inc

Organon

Leo Pharmaceuticals

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

AbbVie

BMS

Janssen

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

UCB

AstraZeneca

Sun Pharma

Bausch Health

Union Therapeutics

Can-Fite Biopharma

Alumis

Lilly

Takeda

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Novartis AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc

UCB Inc

Johnson and Johnson, Inc.

Union Therapeutics AS

Janssen

LEO Pharma

Dermavant Sciences Inc

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Bausch Health

