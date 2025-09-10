India Household Products Market Assessment and Forecasts Report 2024-2025 and 2029 Featuring Unilever, Rohit Surfactants, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Godrej Consumer Products, and Procter & Gamble

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Household Products - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian household products sector is expected to grow from INR710.9 billion ($8.5 billion) in 2024 to INR981.6 billion ($11.4 billion) in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

In volume terms, the sector is expected to grow from 4.5 billion units in 2024 to five billion units in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 2.1%. Textile washing products was the largest category with value sales of INR372.3 billion ($4.4 billion) in 2024. Tissue & hygiene category is forecast to register the fastest value growth at a CAGR of 9.9%, during 2024-29. It will be followed by general purpose cleaners with a CAGR of 8.2%.



Per capita consumption of household products in India was lower than regional and global levels in 2024.

The per capita consumption of textile products was higher in India than other household products categories in 2024

Traditional retail was the largest distribution channel in the Indian household products sector.

Unilever accounted for a value share of 31.7% in 2024, while Rohit Surfactants and Reckitt Benckiser Group held shares of 9.9%, and 8.5%, respectively.

Country Overview: The report provides a comparative analysis of the value and volume shares of India against the Asia-Pacific and global household products sector. Additionally, the per capita consumption and expenditure of household products in India is also compared to Asia-Pacific and global levels. The report also compares India's household products sector with the other leading countries in Asia-Pacific in terms of market share, growth, and competitive landscape.

Category and Segment Coverage: The report offers an overview of growth at a sector level and provides analysis of eleven categories: air fresheners, bleach, dishwashing products, general purpose cleaners, insecticides, personal insect repellent, polishes, scouring products, textile washing products, tissue & hygiene, and toilet care. These categories are analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the 2019-29 period. The analysis also includes the per capita consumption of household products in India, by category, compared to the Asia-Pacific and global markets. The section also includes value and volume analysis of segments under each category for the 2019-29 period.

Distribution Channel: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels, both at a sector and category level in 2024. The consumer sector reports cover the following four distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, traditional retail, modern retail, B-2-B supply, direct sellers, and other general retailers.

Competitive Landscape: The report provides an analysis of leading companies in India's household products sector in 2024. It also includes analysis on leading companies by category in the same year, and analyzes the market share and growth of private label in each category. The section also includes an analysis of the extent of fragmentation by category

Packaging: The report provides percentage share (in 2024) and growth analysis (for 2019-29) of various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types used in the Indian household products sector. The analysis is at both the sector and category levels and is based on the volume sales (by pack units) of household products in the country.

City Analysis: The report provides the leading cities' market size, volume growth analysis, and contribution to overall market growth for the 2019-2024 period.

Consumergraphics: The report covers the consumption of household products by gender, age, education, and urbanization in India.

Macroeconomic Analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in India, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.

Time Period: The report provides overall sector value and volume data, including category and sector-level data for 2019-29. Distribution channel, company, and brand share data is included for 2024.

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

